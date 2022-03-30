 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Picture Still Unclear On How Division II Seat Of Criminal Court Will Be Filled When Judge Greenholtz Leaves

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The picture remains murky on how to replace Division II Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz when he is elevated to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

Both Scott Allen of the election office and Arch Trimble, Republican Party chairman, said they are awaiting guidance and hope to have answers in about a week.

Judge Greenholtz was named by Governor Bill Lee to an open seat on the criminal appeals court. That is slated to take effect in September.

Judge Greenholtz was the only candidate to qualify for the Division II race at a time when an appeals court opening was not at issue. He qualified back on Jan. 19. That election is May 3.

One scenario is that he would decline that election victory, then the local parties could come up with candidates at caucuses in time for an upcoming election.

Another option discussed is to have the governor make the Division II appointment.

 


Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Aesop’s Fable

I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian’s task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school. My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Tie Iowa & Middle Tennessee For 13th At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team finished in a 3-way tie for 13th at the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The Mocs 911 total was matched by Iowa and Middle Tennessee at the 3-day, 54-hole event. Carolina Hortian was low for the group on Tuesday with a 1-over total of 73. Esme Hamilton had 75, while Megan Docherty and Dorota Zalewska both added 77 for the ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Dozen Notes From March Madness

I spent the past several days thinking about what I would write about today. Several items went through my mind, and I couldn't really decide, so here they are. All of them. 1. The regional championship match up between N.C. State and UConn on Monday was perhaps the best women's game I ever saw. The Huskies' 91-87 double-overtime victory was a true classic with neither ... (click for more)


