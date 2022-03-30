Picture Still Unclear On How Division II Seat Of Criminal Court Will Be Filled When Judge Greenholtz Leaves

The picture remains murky on how to replace Division II Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz when he is elevated to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

Both Scott Allen of the election office and Arch Trimble, Republican Party chairman, said they are awaiting guidance and hope to have answers in about a week.

Judge Greenholtz was named by Governor Bill Lee to an open seat on the criminal appeals court. That is slated to take effect in September.

Judge Greenholtz was the only candidate to qualify for the Division II race at a time when an appeals court opening was not at issue. He qualified back on Jan. 19. That election is May 3.

One scenario is that he would decline that election victory, then the local parties could come up with candidates at caucuses in time for an upcoming election.

Another option discussed is to have the governor make the Division II appointment.