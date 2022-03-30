Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Marie Mott Seeks City Council District 8 Seat

Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Marie Mott
Marie Mott

Community activist Marie Mott, a resident of District 8, is seeking the vacant Chattanooga City Council seat. She said her platform is designed to address neighborhood infrastructure, housing disparities, public safety, and economic opportunities across District 8.

Recently chosen by Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government as an Emerging Leader for 2022, Ms. Mott said she is optimistic about her ability to address long-standing issues plaguing District 8 effectively. She said she is excited to have an opportunity to collaborate with residents to bring lasting change.

She stated, "I want us all to experience the tangible results of a new vision where your zip code and wages don't determine your level of success. Electing leadership that will be responsive and accountable to every constituent must be our highest priority. As a community activist, I desire to take District 8 into a future filled with abundance and equal opportunity for everyone."

Ms. Mott's top priority is increasing access to affordable housing in her district.

"The cost of housing has put a strain on so many residents, and the end seems nowhere in sight. With many households spending more than one-third of income towards rent: saving to buy a home, sending your child to college, or investing in your dreams feels nearly impossible," she said. "I join many residents who are highly concerned about this issue, and I intend to bring solutions to the council that won't require raising taxes."

She also highlighted the need to provide transparent and accountable public safety that includes care.

Ms. Mott believes and said, "Gun violence, domestic violence, and drug overdoses have increased since the pandemic. Opioid-related drug overdoses have skyrocketed during the pandemic."

She said a recent shooting on Milne Street at a club "resulted in a father losing his life. It's not normal for parents to bury their children or for children to be raised without their parents. I envision the police focusing on violent crime and adopting a community-oriented approach. At the same time, other department resources should be allocated to address drug abuse, homelessness, and mental health crisis calls to 911. I am definite that I will work to stop the hurting, stress, and survival mode in which families live without hope under my watch. My work centers on all people having the opportunity to live in safe and decent communities."

Ms. Mott believes "that ensuring better economic opportunity can help reduce crime and allow District 8 constituents to break cycles of poverty."

"Now is the time to invest in our community by providing funding to small businesses and training to increase skills in residents," Ms. Mott said. "There is so much untapped talent within our district. Often, people lack the education, access, or financial resources to succeed. We must be dedicated to breaking down barriers for minorities and those who have historically experienced discrimination. The local economy is strengthened when our small businesses thrive, and households gain higher incomes."

In the months following last year's election, Ms. Mott said she never stopped running for the job. Last year, the Civic Engagement Committee of the NAACP organized to bring transparency about the allocation of American Rescue Plan Dollars for the black community under her leadership. She also highlighted her voter engagement efforts and advocacy to ensure a fair redistricting process at the city and county levels.

Ms. Mott "knows that District 8 needs a progressive and energetic leader who will keep residents informed and make them a legitimate part of the decision-making process. I want to create a transparent office that seeks to meet the needs of over 20,000 constituents and not just a privileged few. I look forward to bringing forth a vision and igniting the dreams and talents of the next generation in District 8.”



March 31, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 30, 2022

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

March 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARTIME, MICHAEL GREGORY 7934 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April ... (click for more)

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARTIME, MICHAEL GREGORY 7934 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL 1902 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April 14, at 8 p.m. EST, a non-profit coalition announced today. All candidates who qualified to be on the ballot in the Republican primary were invited to participate. A spokesperson for ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders’ final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as “the most annoying” in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label. The Spun website ... (click for more)

Sports

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. “From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our ... (click for more)

Top MLB Prospects To "Lookout" For In AA-South Chattanooga

Spring training is a place where baseball’s fans dream about a bright and glorious future, a concept that takes the form of 20-23 year-old minor league athletes who have yet to establish themselves in the Show. These fresh-faced ballplayers occasionally hit a home run against an all-star going at half-speed, or will throw a wicked breaking ball against a middling journeyman who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors