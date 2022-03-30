Marie Mott Seeks City Council District 8 Seat

Community activist Marie Mott, a resident of District 8, is seeking the vacant Chattanooga City Council seat. She said her platform is designed to address neighborhood infrastructure, housing disparities, public safety, and economic opportunities across District 8.



Recently chosen by Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government as an Emerging Leader for 2022, Ms. Mott said she is optimistic about her ability to address long-standing issues plaguing District 8 effectively. She said she is excited to have an opportunity to collaborate with residents to bring lasting change.



She stated, "I want us all to experience the tangible results of a new vision where your zip code and wages don't determine your level of success. Electing leadership that will be responsive and accountable to every constituent must be our highest priority. As a community activist, I desire to take District 8 into a future filled with abundance and equal opportunity for everyone."



Ms. Mott's top priority is increasing access to affordable housing in her district.



"The cost of housing has put a strain on so many residents, and the end seems nowhere in sight. With many households spending more than one-third of income towards rent: saving to buy a home, sending your child to college, or investing in your dreams feels nearly impossible," she said. "I join many residents who are highly concerned about this issue, and I intend to bring solutions to the council that won't require raising taxes."



She also highlighted the need to provide transparent and accountable public safety that includes care.



Ms. Mott believes and said, "Gun violence, domestic violence, and drug overdoses have increased since the pandemic. Opioid-related drug overdoses have skyrocketed during the pandemic."

She said a recent shooting on Milne Street at a club "resulted in a father losing his life. It's not normal for parents to bury their children or for children to be raised without their parents. I envision the police focusing on violent crime and adopting a community-oriented approach. At the same time, other department resources should be allocated to address drug abuse, homelessness, and mental health crisis calls to 911. I am definite that I will work to stop the hurting, stress, and survival mode in which families live without hope under my watch. My work centers on all people having the opportunity to live in safe and decent communities."



Ms. Mott believes "that ensuring better economic opportunity can help reduce crime and allow District 8 constituents to break cycles of poverty."



"Now is the time to invest in our community by providing funding to small businesses and training to increase skills in residents," Ms. Mott said. "There is so much untapped talent within our district. Often, people lack the education, access, or financial resources to succeed. We must be dedicated to breaking down barriers for minorities and those who have historically experienced discrimination. The local economy is strengthened when our small businesses thrive, and households gain higher incomes."



In the months following last year's election, Ms. Mott said she never stopped running for the job. Last year, the Civic Engagement Committee of the NAACP organized to bring transparency about the allocation of American Rescue Plan Dollars for the black community under her leadership. She also highlighted her voter engagement efforts and advocacy to ensure a fair redistricting process at the city and county levels.



Ms. Mott "knows that District 8 needs a progressive and energetic leader who will keep residents informed and make them a legitimate part of the decision-making process. I want to create a transparent office that seeks to meet the needs of over 20,000 constituents and not just a privileged few. I look forward to bringing forth a vision and igniting the dreams and talents of the next generation in District 8.”