Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
Dalton Man Convicted Of Attempted Child Molestation At Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park

Thursday, March 31, 2022
Carlos Fenelli
Carlos Fenelli

A 38-year-old Dalton man has been convicted for the attempted molestation of four minor females that took place in July 2021.

Judge Ralph Van Pelt sentenced Carlos Fenelli, of Dalton, Ga., to a total of 15 years, with the first four years to be served in prison.

Fenelli will be required to register annually as a sex offender following his release from prison.

Fenelli and the four minor victims were employed by Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park in the summer of 2021. The allegations came to light after one of the victims came forward and disclosed inappropriate touching and comments made to her by Fenelli, a security guard who was immediately terminated when Lake Winnepesaukah officials were informed of his behavior.

The case was investigated by Clay Thompson with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office. During his investigation, three additional minors came forward. During the victims’ forensic interviews at the Children’s Advocacy Center, all four victims disclosed they had been touched inappropriately by Fenelli when they were working together.

During an interview following his arrest, Fenelli admitted to being sexually attracted to several of the victims and engaging them in inappropriate conversations.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh.

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Arnt praised the victims in this case for immediately coming forward and reporting these crimes. “The brave actions of these victims to come forward enabled us to stop this offender before he was able to do any greater harm to these or other girls.” DA Arnt also thanked the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Clay Thompson and the Children’s Advocacy Center for their efforts in bringing this case together.

He said the parents of one of the victims “thanked the District Attorney’s Office for everything we did and appreciated our team’s efforts to support them and their families.”

A parent of another victim stated, “We are pleased with how quick and effectively this problem was solved in the Catoosa County legal system. We are disappointed Lake Winnie didn't report these offenses to the police. Sex offenders should not be protected in that way. Ultimately, we are just glad it’s over.”

 


March 31, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbor Threatens Woman She Will "Bust Her Face" For Parking Too Close; Man's Stolen Car Taken By Friend Who Went To Run Errands

March 31, 2022

2 County Schools Briefly Placed On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Person At Nearby Daycare

March 31, 2022

Hamilton County Education Association Fund For Children And Public Education Makes Election Choices


Police spoke with a woman on Derby Street regarding conflicts with her neighbor. She said the neighbor had threatened to "bust her face" after she parked too closely to her neighbor's vehicle. ... (click for more)

County school officials said on Thursday morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown status as a precautionary measure. Officials stated, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education (HCEA-FCPE) announced its "slate of Public Education Champions" in the May primary elections. Those candidates ... (click for more)



Doctors' Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders’ final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as “the most annoying” in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label. The Spun website ... (click for more)

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. “From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Deserved Tribute For Debby Jennings

Debby Jennings knows very well what her peers think of her career as a sports information director at the University of Tennessee. She was the publicist for the storied women’s basketball program for four decades. Her length of service combined with the program’s achievements conferred historian-like status. No wonder she’s a COSIDA Hall of Famer. Receiving the Mary Jo Haverbeck ... (click for more)


