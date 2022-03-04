Jury Rejects Rape Conviction In Super 8 Motel Case; Finds For Assault Misdemeanor Charge

A jury rejected a rape conviction and found Sean Fojaco guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court of assault at the Super 8 Motel in East Ridge on Aug. 24, 2018.





The female, who was 19 at the time, told her mother that Fojaco sexually assaulted her. She said she had briefly gone into Fojaco's room after spending the day with him sightseeing. She said she had planned to sleep in a nearby room with her mother and step-father.

Detective Greg Beck with the East Ridge Police Department arrested Fojaco and charged him with rape and false imprisonment.