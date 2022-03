Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191338

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE

445 COPELAND CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ARMOUR, DARRELL DEWAYNE

2708 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AUTRY, CYNTHIA RENEE

1396 OLD UNION RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURROWS, DYLAN JOSEPH

311 SKIP LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)



CAMPBELL, DEWAYNE EUGENE

1312 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHANDLER, RYLAN C

3314 BOYDSTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHATMAN, JEREMIAH LASHUN

8349 CHERRY BARK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

2280 GLENGERRIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF MR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)



EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL

4533 N FAIRMOUNT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FOUST, TRACY LEE

242 UNKNOWN DALTON, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GARCIA, JAVIER

3371 LITTLE JOHN CIR SE CLEVELAND, 373236114

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIUFFRE, ANTHONY FRANCIS

3704 AZALEAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FALSE REPORTS



GONZALEZ, MIGUEL

902 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LN FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION- COCAINE



HARRIS, RODNEY JUNIOR

2108 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044469

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT



HENRY, MATTHEW DEREK

8842 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS

4525 Peckinpaugh Dr Chattanooga, 374162617

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECLKESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNAL VIOLATION



HURD, ALEX DEMON

1100 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE

329 AMERICAN DRIVE ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLY, JEROME

1113 MCBRIEN ROAD APT # B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

HOMELESS , 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



NORWOOD, XAVIER DESAUN

8813 WACONDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



ODANAHUE, ANDREA G

1011 GADD ROAD #713 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ODOHERTY, BRENDEN SEAN

212 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794815

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



ORR, JESSICA MARIE

7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR

6240 AIR PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PITMON, GREGORY A

3530 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

3507 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DUI

DRIVINGIN LEFT OF CENTER



RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART

8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

