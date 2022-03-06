Emails Show Woman Who Filed Police Report Against DA Pinkston's Wife Was Treated Cordially By Neal Pinkston, Melydia Clewell

Emails from the office of District Attorney Neal Pinkston show that he and his wife/chief of staff Melydia Clewell treated cordially a woman who last week filed a criminal complaint against Ms. Clewell, alleging a recent bitter Internet exchange.

Barbie Branum, who is active in the district attorney campaign of Pinkston rival Coty Wamp, often asked off work early and caused others to have to pick up some of her work, according to the emails.

The emails show Mr. Pinkston and Ms. Clewell granting the requests and showing sympathy to her in the illness of a family member and the arrest of another.

Another email shows Ms. Branum resigning will no apparent ill will and with thanks for the work experience.

Here are the emails:

From: Barbie Branum Date: Sun, Dec 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM Subject: Barbie Branum Resignation To: Neal Pinkston Cc: cameron.williams, tony.nash

December 19, 2021 Dear General Pinkston, Please accept this email as notification that I will be resigning from my position as Division One Support Staff with the Hamilton County District Attorney General’s Office, effective January 3, 2022. I am grateful for the 15 years I have spent in the District Attorney’s Office, which has allowed me to utilize my love for the criminal justice system and encouraged me to complete my bachelor’s degree. I am taking with me experience that cannot be learned in a textbook and will carry me throughout my career. Please let me know if there is anything I can do to help in this transition.

Sincerely, Barbie Branum

* * *

From: Cameron Williams

Subject: Fwd: DIVISION ONE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY DOCKETS Date: December 15, 2021 at 12:03 PM To: Neal Pinkston

There is typically dockets. Big dockets in 1 are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This is the second time in as many weeks she has passed her job on someone else. When Kerrigan went out of town last week she pulled her entire docket for the week. In my opinion, Barbie is actively trying not to do her job. She doesn’t want to work here and she’s making it a toxic environment for other staff who do work hard. CW Sent from my iPhone Begin forwarded message:

* * *

From: Barbie Branum Date: December 14, 2021 at 3:00:53 PM EST To: Subject: DIVISION ONE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY DOCKETS This Thursday and Friday dockets (12/16 and 12/17) will need to be pulled while I’m out. I have checked off Thursday’s small docket but the big docket will need to be printed and checked off to make sure there were no add ons. They’re all on the cart in my office. I have already emailed the missing file list to the division, but there may be add ons. Friday 12/17 will need to be pulled (I have not started it). It doesn’t look that bad. If there are any files that are missing, just send an email to Division One and let them know. You won’t need to retrieve their files unless they ask you to. If Mandy or Tommy have one, you can check with them and see if they’re finished with it. We don’t have any dockets next week so only Thursday and Friday 12/16 and 12/17 need to be pulled. I will enter the files when I get back. Thanks and Merry Christmas to all! Barbie Branum Support Staff, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office

* * *

On Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 14:44 Barbie Branum wrote: I’m pretty much the only one left and phones haven’t been bad. Can I get on out here in a few? Barbie Branum Support Staff, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office

On Dec 3, 2021, at 2:46 PM, Melydia Clewell wrote: Of course.

Subject: Re: Phone Date: December 3, 2021 at 2:47 PM To: Melydia Clewell Thank you!

* * *

From: Barbie Branum Subject: Thank you Date: November 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM To: Neal Pinkston Neal, I just wanted to let you know that I’m very grateful for all the love and support I’ve been shown by our work family these last couple of weeks. This has been an extremely hard road to navigate and I couldn’t have made it without everyone’s help. That said, I’m struggling being in my office without Vic there. After years of sitting with her, looking at her empty desk is not easy. That has been the hardest part about being back to work. Denise has graciously offered to switch offices with me and I would like to take her up on it, but I definitely wanted to run it by you first. I can stay in Div One or move to Div Two, whichever is easier. Either way, I’ll trust your judgment on the matter. Thank you again for all of your support, especially over the last few weeks. Barbie

* * *

From Neal Pinkston. Subject: Re: Two issues Date: October 6, 2021 at 1:58 PM To: Cameron Williams . Keep me posted on how meeting goes On Wed, Oct 6, 2021 at 13:56 Cameron Williams wrote: Boss, Also, I have received another complaint about Barbie from a another assistant. Apparently she is not putting files on cart, not directing files to the correct individual and pulled and copied discovery on her own without approval of assistant. With your permission, I am going to speak with her tomorrow with Tony present and get her side of the story. CW

* * *

From: Barbie Branum Subject: Re: Family Issue Date: September 12, 2021 at 7:55 PM To: Melydia Clewell Cc: Neal Pinkston Cameron Williams cameron.williams@hcdatn.org Thank you both. This has been extremely overwhelming.

Sent from my iPhone On Sep 12, 2021, at 7:30 PM, Melydia Clewell wrote: Barbie, I’m so sorry to hear this but I’m glad they have you for support!

On Sun, Sep 12, 2021 at 19:27 Neal Pinkston wrote: Thanks for the update . Deep breaths we got your back . NP

On Sun, Sep 12, 2021 at 19:10 Barbie Branum wrote: Yesterday my cousin . I went with them to the Red Bank Police Department for moral support. A detective has been assigned to the case. If there is an arrest, it will obviously work it’s way through the court system. I’m staying out of it as much as I can aside from supporting keep them all safe. I’m leaving the rest in the hands of law enforcement That said, I could potentially be a witness and I don’t want our office to have a conflict so I felt I needed to let you know. If there’s anything I need to do, please let me know. I’ll also let you know if/when there’s an arrest. Sent from my iPhone -- Neal Pinkston

* * *

From: Neal Pinkston Subject: Re: Barbie Branum degree earned Date: July 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM To: Tony Nash approved please let her know the good news On Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM Tony Nash wrote: Neal, Barbie has earned a BS degree from UTC. With your approval the conference will give her raise based on her education. The funds for this raise would come from the conference. Please advise. T-L

* * *

From: Barbie Branum Subject: Re: Family Crisis Date: June 10, 2021 at 9:13 AM To: Melydia Clewell I really appreciate that! Prayers are always welcome.

On Jun 10, 2021, at 9:03 AM, Melydia Clewell wrote: We’re praying for you. Barbie, and for your family. Please let me know what we can do to support you.

On Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 06:43 Neal Pinkston wrote: Family comes first . Do what ya need

On Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 04:39 Barbie Branum wrote: NP: is being taken by ambulance to the hospital. . I have to work today but I’ve asked Denise or Vickie to come relieve me around 10-1030 if they can. Between me , one needs to be while the other is at the hospital. AC already knows we’re having a rough time and has been supportive and so has Denise and Vickie. Just wanted to give you a heads up. Sent from my iPhone -- Neal Pinkston District Attorney General

* * *

Subject: Re: Parking Date: June 5, 2021 at 8:29 PM To: Melydia Clewell Neal Pinkston, Tony Nash Thank you! Sent from my iPhone

On Jun 5, 2021, at 6:10 PM, Melydia Clewell wrote: Oh my goodness, yes. I’m copying Tony on this to see what our options are.

On Sat, Jun 5, 2021 at 17:17 Barbie Branum wrote: Would you please consider me if a spot opens in the free lot next to the Courts Building? I’ve been paying for parking for almost 15 years (hard to believe it’s been that long ! ). It would be great to save $70 a month now that I have to feed! I thought it wouldn’t hurt to at least ask Hope y’all are enjoying this nice weekend! Barbie Sent from my iPhone -- Melydia Clewell Chief of Staff Hamilton County District Attorney's Office

* * *

From: Neal Pinkston Subject: Re: Appointments Date: March 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM To: Barbie Branum sounds good be safe

On Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM Barbie Branum wrote: Wanted to run this by you to make sure it is okay and keep you in the loop since this is my week on duty. I'm having some issues with appointment for tomorrow morning at 9am. I'll be in ASAP after and will stay late if I need to. Today: I need to leave at about 1:15. Barbie Branum Hamilton County District Attorney's Office

On Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:27 Barbie Branum wrote: I need to leave at 1 today but wanted to make sure it’s okay first. It hasn’t been busy. Yet

From: Barbie Branum Subject: Re: Today Date: February 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM To: Melydia Clewell Thank you! Sent from my iPhone On Feb 24, 2021, at 12:36 PM, Melydia Clewell wrote: Sure!

* * *

On Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 09:55 Barbie Branum wrote: If all goes well and it isn't crazy here, do you mind if I leave at noon? It seems to be a little busier in the mornings up until about 11-11:30. Maybe a stray email after. Barbie Branum Hamilton County District Attorney's Office

From Neal Pinkston. Subject: Re: Today... Date: February 12, 2021 at 10:06 AM To: Barbie Branum Sure, no problem.

* * *

On Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 11:36 Barbie Branum wrote: Would it be okay for me to get outta here around 1:15 today? My emergency at home and my Barbie Branum Hamilton County District Attorney's Office

From: Neal Pinkston Subject: Re: Home issue... Date: January 11, 2021 at 11:37 AM To: Barbie Branum barbie.branum@hcdatn.org Cc: Melydia Clewell Yes, that's fine.

* * *

On Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 08:25 Barbie Branum wrote: and we are hopeful this will all be behind us soon. I wanted to be transparent while trying to maintain some privacy with my family. I'm letting you guys know just in case something comes up and I need to step in and help m but on those days if something comes up, I may have to take off short notice. Again, we're praying this is temporary and just a bump in the road. I've let Andrew know and he has been nothing but supportive, for which I'm very thankful. Vickie and Denise know as well. I'll keep you updated if anything comes up. Barbie Branum Hamilton County District Attorney's Office

From: Melydia Clewell Subject: Re: Family Issue Date: October 14, 2019 at 9:45 AM To: Barbie Branum I’m so sorry to hear this, Barbie. I have a similar story. Your family will be in my prayers.