Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,253 More Cases

It is on to the NCAA D2 National Tournament for the 24-7 Lee University women's basketball team. After placing second in the Gulf South Conference Tournament this past weekend the Lady Flames received an at-large bid and will face Benedict College (23-7) out of Columbia, South Carolina. The Lady Tigers came from behind to defeat Savannah State (71-69) and claim the SIAC Championship

When Silvio De Sousa dunks, the crowd roars, the floor shakes, the rim rattles, and UTC's tally goes up by two. That's what most people notice about the super-senior center who rules the skies as a rim-runner. But aside from the occasional highlight block, De Sousa's abilities as a stopper go unnoticed by many. Against Wofford, he was the anchor of a defense that rocked and rolled