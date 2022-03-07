Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,253 More Cases
Monday, March 7, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,104.
There are 1,253 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,915,855 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,430, which is an increase of 211 since Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,371 cases, up 8; 120 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,247 cases, up 2; 110 deaths
Dade County: 2,510 cases; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,430 cases, up 14; 182 deaths, up 1
Whitfield County: 27,263 cases, up 13; 378 deaths, up 1