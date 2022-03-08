Police Blotter: Man Continues To Steal Light Fixtures; Thief Leaves Post It Note With Name And Number

The owner of McCallie Chiropractic at 920 McCallie Ave. said a homeless man had stolen a light and damaged his wheelchair elevator. The owner showed the officer surveillance video of a black male wearing a red striped shirt with #13 on the back of it and red pants, riding a white bike. He was seen on video stealing a light fixture and damaging the wheelchair elevator ($400). The owner said the same man has stolen three other light fixtures over the past couple of months. If police can figure out who the suspect is, the owner does want to prosecute. The total amount of light fixtures stolen is $400 and approximately $400 in damages to the wheelchair elevator.

* * *

Police spoke with two white females sitting in a white Subaru SUV backed up near the rear entrance of the Red Roof Inn at 2431 Williams St. The vehicle displayed a Florida tag which returned to Hertz Rental. Neither female had an ID. The female in the driver’s seat gave the officer a name and said she had a Georgia ID. She had blue hair with dark roots. The female in the passenger seat appeared very bothered by police presence. She had brown hair and was in process of attaching blond extensions. The officer checked both in Coplink and could not locate anything significant or confirm either’s identification.

* * *

Police observed a dark-colored GMC Yukon parked at Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. which was displaying a temp tag the officer knew to be false. The officer has encountered this tag on numerous other vehicles and they have all been found to be fraudulent tags. The VIN on the vehicle came back not stolen.

* * *

A woman at Brewer Media Group at 1305 Carter St. told police her vehicle was just stolen outside of her work in the parking lot but she did not get a visual on the suspect(s) as the car sped off. The woman described her vehicle as a white 2021 Volkswagen TGN with no identifying features. This car was immediately entered into NCIC and bolo'd citywide. The woman believed her spare key to be within the vehicle and it was possibly unlocked. Her car is a push to start. The officer surmised that the key fob being within most likely led to the car being started remotely. The woman does wish to press charges.

* * *

A woman at the Coin Laundry at 2227 East 23rd St. told police she had nowhere to go and requested assistance. She said she had been at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission earlier in the day, but had left. Police transported her to a Waffle House so that she could call for a ride.

* * *

A man was reported as acting suspicious at Cracker Barrel at 50 Birmingham Hwy. Police spoke with the man and removed him from the property.

* * *

An officer responded to Milne Street where there was a report of vandalism. The officer saw a broken front window and checked the front door and found it unlocked. The officer looked inside the vacant apartment and no one was present. The officer then attempted to locate and make contact with the property management company but had no success. The door was closed but police had no way to secure it. The broken window was valued at $100.

* * *

A woman on East 12th Street told police her 2016 Nissan Rogue was on the parking lane in front of her residence when someone broke into it. She thinks she may have left the driver's door unlocked as there was no damage to it. She said numerous items were stolen from her vehicle and she will inventory what was taken and email that list once prepared. Police did receive an email listing the stolen items.

* * *

A woman on Greendale Way told police she originally called dispatch because she wanted her boyfriend to leave. Once on scene, the woman told the officer the boyfriend was leaving as police arrived and police were no longer needed. The officer remained on the scene and assured the male left without incident.

* * *

Police were called to Home Away Extended Stay Studios at 1949 Northpoint Blvd. A woman had called police to report an ongoing disorder between her and a man in her room. After speaking with the man, he agreed to leave the property. Security at the motel also informed the officer the woman is not the tenant of the room and she needed to leave. Security agreed to give the woman an hour to leave to let the man get out of the area.

* * *

Police were called to Hilton Garden Inn at 311 Chestnut St. A man at the hotel had been asked to leave and he refused. Police trespassed the man from the property.

* * *

A woman on Broad Street told police she parked her 2015 Mazda CX5 SUV about 7:45 a.m. and when she returned to it at 12:40 p.m. she found the driver’s door standing open and everything inside thrown about. She said she did lock her car but found no damage to it. She doesn’t know how entry was gained. The only thing of value taken were two VISA gift cards. A black face mask with five white stars on it was dropped inside her vehicle. A post it note that was not hers was there also, and it has a name and phone number on it.