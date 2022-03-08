Moorhouse Favors County Commission Discretionary Fund, While Eversole Opposes; Moorhouse Gets Vaccinated, Eversole Doesn't

District 10 County Commission Republican candidates Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse faced off in Collegedale on Monday evening as sewage, disaster relief and employment stances were topics from community members.





“We are two very important but different candidates,” said Mr. Moorehouse.





Mr. Eversole said he is a Christian conservative who has “never been a politician.” He credits himself for generating almost $2 billion in revenue for Walmart stores within Southeast Tennessee. Mr. Eversole said his business experience will contribute to his ability to be an effective commissioner.

Mr. Moorhouse, a former Pachyderm Club leader, is known in the community for his work on several non-profit boards. He helped raise over $2 million for youth sports, underprivileged children, senior citizens and schools in Hamilton County.

Candidates were given a question from the community, and they had two minutes to answer and one minute for rebuttal. Community members such as District Attorney Neal Pinkston were in attendance.

The first question asked how disaster relief can be improved. “We have had more tornadoes and hurricanes in the last 15 years than in the past 50 years combined,” said Mr. Eversole. “It has become a serious issue.”

Mr. Eversole said he wants to make sure the commission is funding the right areas in tornado relief. He said there are homes that still have not been replaced. Mr. Moorhouse said the County Commission does not provide funding for disaster relief. He said in addition to emergency responding, they need to look at additional infrastructure.

The next question asked if the candidates support the commissioners having a discretionary fund. Mr. Moorhouse said he could not have accomplished certain tasks in the community without some discretionary funds. Mr. Eversole said when discretionary funds are given it becomes a “popularity contest” where funds can easily be misappropriated. He said he thinks there should be one source of how funds are given. Mr. Moorhouse said he respectfully disagrees with Mr. Eversole.

“As long as it's a 5O1C organization, I still think it's appropriate to have those funds in the community,” said Mr. Moorhouse.

Sewage treatment plants were discussed next. Mr. Moorhouse said home values decrease by 10-12 percent when treatment plants are in the same zip code. He said the issue is about creating capacity for growth without a sewer treatment plant in neighborhoods. Mr. Eversole responded by saying if a plant was built near his home he would not want it either.

“Wastewater treatment is a sensitive subject in our community,” said Mr. Eversole. “We have to quit kicking the can down the road and get solutions.”

Candidates were asked about what they would do to increase jobs. Mr. Moorhouse said there needs to be a well-trained workforce and low taxes. He said there is a need to increase funding for Pre-K and look at school consolidation. Mr. Eversole said it is important to work closely with the next county mayor. He said education and trade schools are important along with updating schools to handle technological advances.

A community member asked about the candidates' positions on mask mandates and the COVID vaccine. Mr. Moorhouse said he is vaccinated but is against mask mandates. Mr. Eversole said, "Your health should be between you and your doctor." He said he is not vaccinated and does not plan to be. When asked about diversity and inclusion, both candidates said they feel you should treat others as they treat you.