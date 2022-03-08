Thumbprint On Phone Taken From Jewelry Store Clerk Leads To Arrest In $65,800 Holdup

A thumbprint on a cellphone taken from a clerk at Marksman's Jewelry at Hamilton Place has led to the arrest of a man in a $65,800 robbery.

Joshua Lishun Brewer, 25, of 2406 E. 5th St., was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of false imprisonment and interference with emergency phone calls.

Police said three young black males wearing masks and wielding handguns used iron bars to force their way into the business in the incident after business hours last Dec. 17.

A clerk said she was sitting at her desk when the trio ran in yelling for everyone to "get down." She said as she tried to hide under her desk she saw the manager having his hands zip tied behind his back. She said one of the robbers spotted her and tried unsuccessfully to zip tie her as she lay on the floor. She said he stepped on her head as he left with her cellphone.

Another employee said the robbers asked for the key to the safe. She said some of the intruders jumped over the showcases.

The manager said they took his wallet and ID.

One necklace was found on the side of the building.

The clerk who had her cellphone taken said it was pinging behind Kirkland's store nearby. It was located in a parking spot, then checked for prints. A print came back to Brewer. The clerk said he would not have had access to her phone except for the robbery.