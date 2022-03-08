Georgia Has 83 More COVID Deaths, 562 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 83 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,183.There are 562 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,916,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,553, which is an increase of 123 since Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 12,375 cases, up 4; 120 deathsChattooga County: 5,247 cases; 110 deathsDade County: 2,524 cases, up 14; 25 deathsWalker County: 13,443 cases, up 13; 182 deathsWhitfield County: 27,264 cases, up 1; 379 deaths, up 1

Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon ... (click for more)

There was an officer involved shooting Tuesday, just after 2 p.m., at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. A man reportedly had been at the cemetery crying, waving a knife and asking for help ... (click for more)