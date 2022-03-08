Georgia Has 83 More COVID Deaths, 562 New Cases
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 83 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,183.
There are 562 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,916,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,553, which is an increase of 123 since Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,375 cases, up 4; 120 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,247 cases; 110 deaths
Dade County: 2,524 cases, up 14; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,443 cases, up 13; 182 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,264 cases, up 1; 379 deaths, up 1