Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARY D

1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALES, AUTUMN M

HAMILTON INN HOTEL ROSSVILLE BLVD RM#32 ROSSVILLE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



BINGHAM, CURTIS JAMES

510 REAL RD APT8 BAKERSFIELD, 93309

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

U.S.

MARSHALLBOYD, TRACY2432 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN HARRIS COUNTY TX)CARNES, KEVIN LAQUE7626 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCOATES, BRANDON L4018 KIRKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSCOMPTON, CAMERON JAMES1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONDRA, JAMES CHAD8644 WALNUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOOK, MATTHEW ROBERT6232 RIM RIDGE CT Harrison, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COOLING, CRAIG JAMISON1044 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRAWLEY, ROBERT BRETT5000 CUMBERLAND AVENUE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DARBY, CALEB JOSHUA1515 MTN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM26 MABRY PLACE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFLOYD, RANDON DARMELL801 HYATT RD SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGOULD, DARRYN ALISE118 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE805 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEADRICK, CODY LEE3626 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHICKMAN, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT12847 NEWMAN GREEN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL4926 VINCENT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY1600 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONJONES, BRETT AUSTIN7030 ADMMIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, JERRY L1714 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063561Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)KELLY, JAMES JARON3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KIRBY, CHAD MATTHEW3404 12 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER5047 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMAYES, VINCENT ALLEN4318 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCRIMINAL HOMICIDEATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYMURPHY, JOHN KOLTON9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPERCY, HENRY A1525 SHELBY CIRCLE APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHIRLEY, KAILEY DAWN1170 TROJAN RUN DR SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, AMBER REANN3212 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071759Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESIMPLE POSSESION OF SCHEDULE VISMITH, KAYNESHA KAY2003 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDSTEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STINER, CHRISTINE ANN6153 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL5016 MIMOSA CIR Chattanooga, 374161929Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMAS, ANDRE DEWAYNE2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM212 LLOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED5108 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UPSHAW, COVONTO DEMOND1515 EAST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSWILLIAMS, MICHAEL CHRISTIAN2703 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374061434Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDWOODHALL, LISA MICHELLE167 EAST CHERRY CREEK DETROIT, 48647Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)