School Board Attorney Gives Policy Suggestions To Obscene Material Committee

School Board Attorney, Scott Bennett gave his revision of the much-debated policy on obscene books and materials Tuesday evening. Committee members met for the final time to give suggestions to the board.

Rhonda Thurman told the committee she would present a summary of their suggestions to the board, and Mr. Bennett’s revisions will be presented also. The board will then decide how to proceed. Committee members asked to see Mrs. Thurman’s summary before submitting it to the board.

“It will ultimately be up to the school board to decide if the policy needs to be changed,” said Ms.Thurman. “They may find the policy is fine,” said another.

A few committee members said they think the policy is working well and does not need to be fixed. They said they think guidelines are being followed since only three books have been questioned and have since been resolved. Ms. Thurman said taxpayers trust the school board. She said she wants someone to be accountable despite the small number of official complaints.

If policy revisions are approved, Mr. Bennett said there needs to be a system wide review set in place to judge materials in question. He said he thinks it should start at an administrative level. If deemed unacceptable, a separate review committee would decide if the material should be in the school. Mr. Bennett said this process will be decided by the board.

“If someone is dissatisfied with the review committee’s decision, it would go to the school board,” said Mr. Bennett. “The board would have a hearing for the material.”

Mr. Bennett said the review process needs to be at a school level and the board will also decide that. He said a review committee would help create a “policy based yardstick.”

More than library books are included in policy revisions. The board is now looking at magazines, newspapers, journals, video, audio, digital and web resources.

Discussion also concerned specific wording in Mr. Bennett’s revision. Distinctions between words like “sensitive” and “offensive” in the policy were made. When looking at book donations, some said they preferred “approving” over “accepting” in the policy.

Meanwhile, a group called Moms for Social Justice, which said it is against "book banning and censorship," said it is holding a Let Freedom Read Rally, described as a fun, free, family-friendly event, on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Miller Park.





The group said, "Throughout history, many works of literature have been deemed 'inappropriate' for people, especially children, to read. Recently, there has been a nationwide attack on literary freedom, librarians, and educators by radical organizations and politicians and one simply has to observe recent school board meetings to see that Chattanooga and Hamilton County are no exception. Most local parents and community members do not agree with the hateful rhetoric that singles out books authored by or highlighting the lived experiences of people of color as well as LGBTQIA+ folks. At this event Chattanooga and Hamilton County community members, including parents, children, educators, church leaders, etc. will rally together for students’ access to diverse and inclusive literature.





“This event is a way to show our elected officials that we trust our students, educators, and librarians and support our public schools,” said MSJ co-founder Mari Smith. The event will include speakers, a bounce house, food trucks, activities and book giveaways. MSJ will also be presenting the first annual Agent of Change award celebrating a local student who has shown success, not only academically, but in engaging and being active in the community.

Some of the speakers include: Pastor Charlotte Williams, James McKissic, Jaylan Simms and Kaylea Moore (seniors at Tyner Academy), Reverend Brandon Gilvin of First Christian Church, and author Meredith Jade.





The Let Freedom Read rally will also double as a book drive for Little Free Libraries all over Hamilton County. Attendees who bring a "challenged book" to the event will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.



