‘We must never forget that Rep. Mike Carter is the person who defeated the practice of cities reaching out and annexing communities by ordinance. He took on a battle against one of the most powerful lobbying groups in Nashville, the Tennessee Municipal League, and won. He sponsored and passed a bill saying that no annexation can take place without first a vote of the people affected ... (click for more)

Several days before my friend Robin Smith just “took a great fall,” I came across an article written by Jeff Minick that had a profound effect on me. As one who has ended up face down in the mud on several notable occasions, it was my friends who helped me up from the muck and the mire. Right now, my friend Robin needs to know what she did as a respected state legislator was criminally ... (click for more)