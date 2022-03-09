Man Arrested In 2011 Murder After Probe By DA's Cold Case Unit

Law enforcement officers converged on a city public works building on Wednesday morning and arrested Antonio Espey Jr. for the 2011 murder of Herbert Strickland. Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said the arrest was made by Chattanooga Police and officers with the DA’s Cold Case Unit.





The murder occurred on May 19, 2011 at the Big K market at 909 Dodson Ave. The Cold Case Unit investigated new developments in the almost 12-year-old unsolved homicide case. The investigation culminated with the case being presented to a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday.

DA Pinkston said the grand jury returned an indictment against Espey for murder and the decision was made to arrest him the following morning. Espey was taken into custody without incident.





The Cold Case Unit is comprised of individuals from the Hamilton County District Attorney General's Office, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and liaisons with numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.