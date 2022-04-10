Man, 40, Shot On East 11th Street Saturday Afternoon

A man, 40, was shot on East 11th Street Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:37 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of East 11th Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and they secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in an argument with other people just prior to being shot.