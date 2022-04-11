Schmidt Says He Is Running For Sessions Judge "To Restore Integrity Of How Judges Obtain Office"

David Schmidt, an assistant district attorney, said he entered the race for General Sessions Court Judge Division 2 "to restore the integrity of how judges obtain office."

He said, “From my experience, the American justice system, although not perfect, is the best in the world, and the principle of an impartial judiciary is the cornerstone of our justice system.”



Mr. Schmidt said he "was compelled to qualify for General Sessions Court Division 2 once rumor and speculation tarnished the reputation of the justice system I so strongly believe in. These insinuations called into question the integrity of the county's judges and the free and fair elections that place those judges on the bench.

“I am running to ensure that the shadow cast over the justice system is dispelled and to restore trust, in the system for the citizens of Hamilton County,” he said.

Incumbent Judge Alex McVeagh will also be on the ballot.

There were reports that he might move up to Criminal Court judge when Judge Tom Greenholtz leaves office to go on the Appeals Court in September. That would throw the decision on his replacement to the County Commission.

Judge McVeagh said in a Facebook post he loves his job and is firmly committed to the Sessions judge race.