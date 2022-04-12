Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog.

A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There were no records of the car being towed. She said it is a royal blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic. There is a Glock 17, 9mm, with an extra magazine inside the car, but she didn’t then have the serial number for it. Police asked if there was anything distinguishing about the car and she said there was tree sap on the top and a black jacket and Carhartt jacket in the backseat. When asked if the vehicle was unlocked, she said that it was not. When asked about keys, she said the spare keys were at home and she had the other set. Police entered the car into NCIC and issued a city-wide BOLO.

A man told police he was at a residence on North Orchard Knob Avenue visiting with a woman who became upset, telling him to leave. The officer spoke with the woman who said she works at the residence cleaning the home and needed to pay someone outside and was afraid that the man was going to steal her money. The woman said she just wanted the man to leave the property. The man was then told to depart to which he did without incident.

While on patrol on Wilcox Boulevard, an officer observed a car that appeared to be damaged. Police spoke with the driver who said she was not injured and did not need EMS. The driver said she was driving when her tire hit the curb and blew out. She didn’t want a crash report made and called her own tow. Police waited with the woman while the tow arrived and dropped her home afterward on East 11th Street.

While on patrol near Glass Street and Campbell Street an officer saw a vehicle matching the description for one having been BOLO'd as a stolen vehicle with a loaded firearm inside. The officer continued to follow the vehicle without emergency equipment activated as it continued to drive normally until reaching the 300 block of North Crest Road. At that point the officer had additional units and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and continued south on North Crest Road at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of oncoming traffic lanes. The officer didn’t attempt to pursue the vehicle.

While on routine patrol on Sholar Avenue police saw a white Toyota Camry idling in a small pull-off area. Police identified the driver who spoke very little English but told police he wanted to sleep in his car at the location. Police noticed nothing suspicious in his behavior or in the vehicle. Police told him he could not sleep there and he left without incident.

A clerk at Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road said an older black male wearing white sneakers, blue jeans and a brown Carhartt jacket was taking items and placing them in his coat pockets (later identified as oil, oranges, apples and peanuts). Officers stopped, detained and brought the suspect back to the Speedway to return the items and reach the store manager. After returning the items, being trespassed and being compliant, the manager decided not to prosecute. The man was trespassed from the Speedway and charges were not filed at this time. He was free to go and not to return.

A man on 4th Avenue said a woman named Cadesha came over to his friend's house around 4 a.m. and the man said they got into a verbal argument and Cadesha pushed him and left the home. While on scene police could not corroborate the man’s story. Police searched the area in hopes of possibly finding a black female going by the name Cadesha, but were unable to do so.

Police were called to the DGX at 728 Market St. where a man was upset when he was refused the purchase of cigarettes after failing to show I.D. He was banned and trespassed from the store.

An officer was waved down by head of security at 301 Manufacturers Road. He showed the officer a homeless man sleeping in an elevator and requested to have him trespassed from the premises. The officer spoke with the man and told him that per security's request, he has been trespassed from this area of 301 Manufacturers Road.

While on routine patrol an officer observed a man standing on the I-24 east off-ramp to South Moore Road holding a sign while on the left side of the roadway not designated for pedestrian traffic. The man has been given numerous warnings for this in the past and was cited on this date to Sessions Court for obstruction of the roadway. The man’s girlfriend was also at the intersection sitting down behind a sidewalk closed sign on the overpass next to the concrete retainer wall. The man acknowledged his court date and time and that further police action could take place if it continued.

Police received several calls from residents at Ridgeside Apartment at 6320 Hixson Pike that someone was checking door handles and windows to their apartments. An officer patrolled around the apartment complex and observed a white male in a brown T-shirt, tan jeans, glasses with brown hair in one of the breezeways in building C. The suspect saw the patrol vehicle and the officer watched him hide behind the steps as if he did not want to be seen. When the officer tried to make contact, the suspect ran out the other end of the breezeway towards the pool area. Because it was raining and dark the officer lost sight of the suspect. HCSO and midnight Adam shift units assisted in searching the area but the suspect was not found.