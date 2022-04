Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAYLISS, KARINA HELAINA

/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37305

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G



BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

2013 ROLLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CAPIAS PROBATIONER P.T.R (POSSESSION OF METH)



BOYD, GREGORY AARON

5584 JEWLLL RD APT 144 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

SPEEDING

SPEEDING

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



BROWN, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

7477 COMMMONS BLVD APT 322 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY

315 HILLSVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DANIEL, JUSTIN LEE

908 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374214609

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE



DAVIS, CRYSTAL MARIA

1046 BLANTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DOWLEN, ERIC JAMES3013 BISSONNET ST HOUSTON, 77005Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFINCHER, ANDREA RENIA676 GALE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FRAUSTO, MAYRA GUADALUPE5033 APPOLOOSA WAY OOLTEWATH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTGANS, JAMES REED9500 THORNBERRY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICESTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS410 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHICKS, JANICE KAY800 DONALDSON ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVDRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUIHOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE6749 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEMING, MICHAEL LEE1005 CAREY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOPEZ--SANTIAGO, JUAN5001 14TH CW CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCORSKEY, TYRAN MARKELL8225 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISITNG STOP FRISK HALT ARREST OR SEARCH PREVENTSEATBELTVIOLATIONSIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANANELMS, DANIEL ROBERT2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215134Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHRUM, JAMES SETH1706 WINNIEFORD DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSTALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS VEHICULAR HOMICIDERECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGSTURGIS, JOHN DANIEL1371 BRAMBLEWOOD DR LAKELAND, 33811Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTEAGUE, PAMELA KAYE411 DUNLAP AVE. EAST RIDGE, 00000Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTHOMAS, RHONDA CAROL1204 LYTLE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072930Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTOMAS-ANDRES, MARIO1019 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEUNDERWOOD, EDDY EUGENE2531 CUMMINGS HWY, APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WHITTLE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL4905 ORCHARD DR APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOTEN, DELORES RESHELL821 PARKSVILLE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)