Moon River Music Festival Announces 2022 Full Lineup With Headliner Leon Bridges

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Moon River Music Festival presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors has announced its full 2022 lineup with Leon Bridges headlining.

The event returns to Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park on Sept. 10 and 11.

The lineup was revealed today with ticket pre-sale for the festival starting on Tuesday at noon and tickets going on sale to the public on Thursday starting at noon via Moonriverfestival.com.

The 2022 list of Moon River performers includes Leon Bridges, The National, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Band of Horses, Local Natives, Zach Bryan, Greensky Bluegrass, Lucius, Charley Crockett, Keb' Mo', Mat Kearney, Briston Maroney, JP Saxe, Sammy Rae and The Friends, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wild Rivers, Natalie Hemby, Wilderado, Maggie Rose, Abraham Alexander, Daniel Nunnelee, and Madeline Edwards.

Festival Founder and Drew Holcomb the Neighbors bandleader Drew Holcomb is really looking forward to returning to Chattanooga for this year’s fest, saying, “Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year. This year’s lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can’t wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!”

Ticket pre-sale starts Tuesday at 12 p.m. and general on-sale for all tickets begins on Thursday, at 12 p.m.

A limited number of VIP and Coolidge Club Tickets will be available for purchase. VIP and Coolidge Club passes will include priority entrance, VIP bar access &amp; viewing areas, exclusive food options, an air-conditioned lounge and premium restrooms, and access to all the amenities of General Admission.

For more information on VIP, Coolidge Club and General Admission Weekend pass inclusions or to purchase tickets on Thursday, visit Moonriverfestival.com/tickets.

Also returning in 2022 are Moon River Music Festival’s most unique beloved experiences including The Treehouse, Lookout Lodge, and Tennessee Tavern. More details on each will be revealed in the coming months.

In addition to the Coolidge Park lineup Saturday and Sunday, this year the Moon River Music Festival is offering Friday and Saturday night shows at The Signal, kicking the weekend off on Friday with Futurebirds and The Wild Feathers and a late-night show on Saturday with Valley plus Moody Joody. Tickets for these will go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. and will also be available via Moonriverfestival.com.

Founded in 2014, Moon River Music Festival celebrates its seventh installment in 2022 and fourth in Chattanooga after outgrowing its previous home at Memphis’ storied Levitt Shell. The last three years have been met with sold out crowds and created lasting memories along the Tennessee River for those who attended.

Headliners included Wilco, Lord Huron, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Avett Brothers and The Head and the Heart. Each year the festival has worked to build a lasting relationship within the Chattanooga community through local and state level non-profit partnerships. This year is no exception, with Moon River again donating a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Tennessee.

Moon River Music Festival is presented by Drew Holcomb and produced by AC Entertainment and C3 Presents.


April 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Man's Boyfriend Steals His Car From Motel; Couple Claims They Received Rude Treatment At Concert Venue

April 14, 2022

James Reed Gans Facing Deceptive Practices Charges

April 14, 2022

County Planning $100,000 In Funding For Literacy Program Of Girls Inc.


A man at Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road told police his boyfriend took his vehicle and left the motel without informing him. He said he and his boyfriend went out to a bar the previous ... (click for more)

An Ooltewah man has been charged with deceptive practices after a woman told authorities she gave him thousands of dollars for work on her pool that was not performed. James Reed Gans, 52, of 9500 Thornberry Dr., faced similar charges last year, but they are no longer showing on county records.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he is recommending $100,000 in funding for the literacy program of Girls Inc. He said, "If you can't read, you don't have a chance hardly." Toccora Johnson-Petersen



A man at Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road told police his boyfriend took his vehicle and left the motel without informing him. He said he and his boyfriend went out to a bar the previous night and returned to the motel around 4 a.m. The man said he didn't know why his boyfriend took his car. His wallet and cell phone were also inside the car. The man attempted to contact his

Opinion

Clarification On County Check Signers

Failure to understand the legal requirements and procedures applicable to County banking and finance procedures has recently lead to significant misunderstanding regarding the signing of checks issued by Hamilton County. The purpose of this correspondence is to clarify this misunderstanding. For many years, County finances were administered pursuant to a "Warrants Payable" system.

Roy Exum: Matt Hullander Offers Proven Leadership

At 7:45 yesterday morning, Matt Hullander led a group of his closest supporters to the Hamilton County Election Commission. On the first day of early voting for the May primary, Hullander spent the morning thanking people for their confidence in his quest to become the next county mayor. And I found out if he's elected, he'll be a blessing. Matt believes the most aching need

Sports

Mike Minor Roughed By Barons

Mike Minor wound up, brought the ball upward, and unfurled his first pitch for a strike against Yolbert Sanchez. From there, Minor would continue to mow down hapless Birmingham Barons as he dominated his 45 pitch outing and left the crowd buzzing. "He's going to go 45 or 50 pitches, depending on how he's going," manager Jose Moreno said the night before. "We're going to piggyback

Hello To Baseball - Lookouts' Opening Day Enjoyed By All

The gates of AT&T field and its concrete concourses were something like a baseball airport. The denizens who walked through and around were from various backgrounds, and some were veterans of the national pastime while others were first-time "flyers." On one end of the spectrum of baseball fandom was Bob Russell, a fan who has been enchanted by the sport since his first game


