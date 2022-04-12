 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Unsafe Structures And Flammable Material Lead To Fires At Homeless Encampments

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department is asking members of the community not to bring flammable or combustible materials to homeless encampments, after a fire consumed two makeshift structures constructed from old, dry pallets, along with the tents on either side.

Following the fire, officials visited the encampments and collected more than 80 propane tanks from the premises. As a result of these dangerous conditions, fire officials are stepping up regular checks of encampments in order to prevent more dangerous fires.

Fire officials have asked community members who want to help residents of homeless encampments not to leave dangerous items at encampments, including:

-      Unpermitted or unsafe structures

-      Weapons

-      Drugs or poisons

-      Combustible or explosive items

-      Expired food

Instead, those who wish to help may donate canned goods to the community kitchen, camping supplies to the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and furniture to the Chattanooga Furniture Bank. Community members are also encouraged to volunteer through the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, or to make a monetary donation if they are unable to volunteer.

“Dangerous, flammable structures and combustible propane tanks are a deadly combination, and we call upon all well-meaning residents to avoid making a bad situation worse by bringing these materials to any encampment,” said Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman. “Combustible objects and flammable structures not only pose a danger to our homeless residents and the surrounding community, but also imperil our first responders.”


April 12, 2022

A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog. * * * A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There ... (click for more)

District 1 School Board Member Rhonda Thurman went on Facebook on Tuesday to endorse District 1 County Commission candidate and Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-O Shipley. The two posed in front of the 62-year-old Soddy Daisy Middle School, which Ms. Thurman said needs replacing. She said she worked closely for many years with Commissioner Fred Skillern, and said they got ... (click for more)

Thanks for the article on Mayor Kelly's proposed ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units on private property in Chattanooga -- I read it twice, to be sure I got the point. And it does sound pretty good. But as good and reasonable as it all sounds, both times as I read it I got stuck on the details that pop up at the end of the article. As written to date, these needful and ... (click for more)

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)

Outside of the debut of a newly-promoted prospect from single-A, is there more exciting news for minor league fans than whispers of a former MLB'er on a rehab assignment? Mike Minor, once the 2009 first round pick of the Atlanta Braves and a 2019 all star with Texas, is now rehabbing with the Chattanooga Lookouts. The news was originally reported by Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State softball swept Jackson State in four blowouts to improve to 36-6. The Tigers won the first matchup 8-0 in the rain, thanks to good pitching by Sam Ryan and a well-rounded attack. Ryan allowed only three hits, while the Tigers racked up nine of them. Camryn Cernuto went 3-3, scored three runs, and widened the gap between her and number two in the national stolen ... (click for more)


