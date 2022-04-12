Unsafe Structures And Flammable Material Lead To Fires At Homeless Encampments

The Chattanooga Fire Department is asking members of the community not to bring flammable or combustible materials to homeless encampments, after a fire consumed two makeshift structures constructed from old, dry pallets, along with the tents on either side.

Following the fire, officials visited the encampments and collected more than 80 propane tanks from the premises. As a result of these dangerous conditions, fire officials are stepping up regular checks of encampments in order to prevent more dangerous fires. Fire officials have asked community members who want to help residents of homeless encampments not to leave dangerous items at encampments, including:

- Unpermitted or unsafe structures

- Weapons

- Drugs or poisons

- Combustible or explosive items

- Expired food

Instead, those who wish to help may donate canned goods to the community kitchen, camping supplies to the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and furniture to the Chattanooga Furniture Bank. Community members are also encouraged to volunteer through the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, or to make a monetary donation if they are unable to volunteer.

“Dangerous, flammable structures and combustible propane tanks are a deadly combination, and we call upon all well-meaning residents to avoid making a bad situation worse by bringing these materials to any encampment,” said Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman. “Combustible objects and flammable structures not only pose a danger to our homeless residents and the surrounding community, but also imperil our first responders.”