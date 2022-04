Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

1924 ROBBINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



BERGER, ASHANTI

4605 HANES LANE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000



BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



BRUMLEY, CONNER OXFORD

9423 BERKSHIRE CR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BYRD, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

3314 BOYDSTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOMINGO, SERGIO ROCAEL

986 MACBRIAAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)



ELLIOTT, JAMES M

8341 E MOUNTAIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 76 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EVANS, JEFFREY ALAN

804 17TH ST SOUTH CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GOODMAN, JAMAL KENYADDA

1031 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING ARREST

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF TATTOO PARAPHERNALIA



GRAY, VICTORIA NMN

804 WEST 13TH STREET COURT APT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



HADDOCK, ZACHARY ADAM

8113HOLLY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PAROLE



HANSON, TERENCE DION

1008 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.

GA)HARDLEY, EBONY LINDAFAYE2177 Camden Oaks Dr Chattanooga, 374063536Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARTLINE, RICHARD E308 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION SCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHENDERSON, JAMES ALBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYHIGGINS, KEVIN MICHAEL4101 FORESTVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE300 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHULLENDER, ERIN CORRINE1703 KNICKERBOCKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, CALANDRA SARAH1813 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON1144 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214125Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJONES, JANYA LANAE3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000JONES, MARCUS LEE7609 BONNY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTJONES, TERRANCE DEWON1902 S WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKUBAT, ORION4057 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAWSON, GLENN EDWARD232 SEQUATCHIE MOUNTAIN RD SEQUATCHIE, 373745000Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)LEE, JAMES EARLHOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTMCKENSEY, LASHAWN OCTAVIA701 BELMONT FARMS ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENDEZ BAMACA, ROLANDO2110 E 12TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGMERRICKS, JEREMY SCOTT1105 DUPONT PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFTA (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000)MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE4724 GATES LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLER, ZACKARY TYLER507 MARLOW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, NATHANIEL EVAN2222 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMOSIER, JOANNA GAIL1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOSS, EDWARD MAURICE7331 MIDFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE6517 LAKESHORE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPIKE, SHERMAN LEE7012 RAMSYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAINEY, KHARLY TIERA1014 WHISPERING OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF SERVICESREMBISZEWSKI, DANIEL GREGORY11 PARKER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RHODES, VANESSA D1401 AUTUMN BREEZE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICE, ANGEL JANAE1104 JARIUS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000ROGERS, CLARENCE LEONTE275 CROLL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSAMUEL, ANTOINE CHRISTOPHER7255 LEE HIGHWAY APT 1106A CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTOMAS-PEREZ, EVA M1606 SOUTH BEECH ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWALLER, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)WATKINS, MICHAL AMELIA7003 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000WILDER, SEAN E7255 LEE HWY #811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, JOSHUA RYAN2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H6 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga State PolicePOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONWILSON, MARTIN ONEAL911 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063143Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)