Police Blotter: Man's Boyfriend Steals His Car From Motel; Couple Claims They Received Rude Treatment At Concert Venue

A man at Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road told police his boyfriend took his vehicle and left the motel without informing him. He said he and his boyfriend went out to a bar the previous night and returned to the motel around 4 a.m. The man said he didn’t know why his boyfriend took his car. His wallet and cell phone were also inside the car. The man attempted to contact his boyfriend via cell phone, but he got no answer. He said that at 5:16 a.m., $100 was taken out of his account. He also said his boyfriend attempted to make several different transactions in the amounts of $500, $200, $200, and $200, but they didn't go through due to him freezing his account. He didn't want to press charges against his boyfriend. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. Gardendale, Alabama police found the boyfriend and the vehicle and he and the man worked out a deal where the boyfriend would bring the car back and the man would not press charges. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

A man on 12th Avenue told police a man came onto his porch at 4:51 a.m., walked around, and left the porch when a vehicle arrived at the home. The unknown man left on a bicycle heading north on 12th Avenue. Police searched the area, but didn't locate anyone.

While on patrol on Hixson Pike an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke to the driver. He apologized and said he was running late to work. The officer issued the man a verbal warning and he said he would pay more attention to his speed.

A woman on Jersey Pike said someone broke into her 2017 Ford F150. She said the truck was locked but the person used some kind of a devise to unlock it. The only things taken were the rubber inserts for the cup holders that were part of the vehicle.

A man on Bennett Avenue told police his rental car had been stolen. The vehicle had been parked out front of the residence. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

A man on Judy Ann Drive told police a vehicle had been in his parking spot since approximately 6 a.m. Upon running the tag the vehicle was confirmed stolen. Police had the car removed from NCIC and it was released to Les' Wrecker. NCIC attempted to contact the owner with no answer.

An employee at Ace Hardware at 3712 Cummings Hwy. told police a black male came into the store, filled a shopping basket full and left without paying. He said the cashier said he got into a black vehicle driven by a white female and took off. The employee said they cannot tell what was taken. He says it could be anywhere from $150 to $550 of merchandise.

A woman on 13th Avenue told police someone used her Direct Express debit card information at a Sam's Club for $91. The debit card is where her Social Security check is deposited. She spoke with Direct Express and they have canceled her card and will issue her a replacement once they receive a police report and do their investigation. She is currently out the $91.

A woman on Cross Street told police when she returned from vacation her truck was gone. There is no tow history and this vehicle was towed. Her truck was described as being a blue-purple and had two stickers in the back window. The first sticker is a bear with the words "Take me to the mountains." The second sticker reads "Forever bluegrass." The woman said she did leave a key hidden within the vehicle. The truck was entered as stolen.

A man on East 10th Street said someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a laptop (rented for $50) and a pair of golf shoes ($100). The man did not wish to press charges.

A man and his wife went to a concert at The Signal at 1810 Chestnut St. He said according to the website's information this establishment stays open until midnight. He said he had called for a ride for him and his wife after the concert and a staff member asked them to go outside several times, although they are supposed to be open until midnight. He said that it was raining and cold outside and he did not want his wife to wait in the rain and cold. The man said the staff was rude and at one point said, "I don't give a --- about your wife." Eventually, this staff member called for someone believed to be security, who they claimed was a CPD officer, although the man said the badge he had on was not a CPD badge. At this point he said they put hands on them to escort them out of the establishment. He wanted this information documented.