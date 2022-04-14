County Planning $100,000 In Funding For Literacy Program Of Girls Inc.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he is recommending $100,000 in funding for the literacy program of Girls Inc.

He said, "If you can't read, you don't have a chance hardly."

Toccora Johnson-Petersen said the funds will be used for staff development and for expanding the Book Worm Club program by more than 20 percent.

"We will be able to serve more girls," she said.

The ratio of group leader to students is 12-1.

County Mayor Coppinger said it is the second such non-profit program the county is funding. The first was Tech Goes Home.

Ms. Johnson-Petersen said the group, which has been around for 61 years, wants to work more closely with the county schools. She said they had a favorable meeting with new Supt. Justin Robertson.

Commissioner Tim Boyd has been pushing the program and he introduced Girls Inc. officials at a meeting of the County Commission.

Several commissioners said they would like to see a similar program for boys.

Commissioner Steve Highlander, a longtime teacher, said he believes boys have more difficulty than girls with reading skills.