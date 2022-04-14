April 14, 2022
A man at Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road told police his boyfriend took his vehicle and left the motel without informing him. He said he and his boyfriend went out to a bar the previous ... (click for more)
Attorney Boyd Patterson is well ahead in fundraising for an open Criminal Court judgeship.
He has brought in just under $126,000, and made a $4,000 loan to the campaign.
Attorney Amanda Dunn has brought in around $49,000 and loaned the campaign $18,500.
Former Judge Rebecca Stern has been given around $38,000. She made a $10,000 loan to the effort.
The seat became open ... (click for more)
Attorney Mike Dumitru is leading attorney Jim Exum in fundraising for an open Circuit Court, District 2, race.
Attorney Dumitru reported receipts of about $151,000.
Top contributors for Dumitru:
$1,600
Jessica Dumitru
Michael Dumitru
Marcia Eason
Shannon Edmondson
Donnie Hutcheron
Linda Moss-Mines
Larry Parks
Vicky Gregg
Dane Boyington
Sheila Boyington ... (click for more)
Failure to understand the legal requirements and procedures applicable to County banking and finance procedures has recently lead to significant misunderstanding regarding the signing of checks issued by Hamilton County. The purpose of this correspondence is to clarify this misunderstanding.
For many years, County finances were administered pursuant to a “Warrants Payable” system. ... (click for more)
At 7:45 yesterday morning, Matt Hullander led a group of his closest supporters to the Hamilton County Election Commission. On the first day of early voting for the May primary, Hullander spent the morning thanking people for their confidence in his quest to become the next county mayor. And I found out if he’s elected, he’ll be a blessing.
Matt believes the most aching need ... (click for more)
The Vols baseball team has made a quite a name for themselves in the world of college baseball this season. They are currently the consensus number one team and currently boast a 31-2 record. The rise to number one may seem like it happened overnight to the average college baseball fan, but Jorel Ortega and the current players will tell you that it has been three years in the making ... (click for more)
Mike Minor wound up, brought the ball upward, and unfurled his first pitch for a strike against Yolbert Sanchez. From there, Minor would continue to mow down hapless Birmingham Barons as he dominated his 45 pitch outing and left the crowd buzzing.
“He’s going to go 45 or 50 pitches, depending on how he’s going,” manager Jose Moreno said the night before. “We’re going to piggyback ... (click for more)