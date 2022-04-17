In Political First, Member Of Congress Endorses School Board Member; Fleischmann Backs Cleveland's Jones

In what is believed to be a political first, a member of Congress has endorsed a member of a municipal school board.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3) on Sunday announced that he is backing Cleveland businessman Allan Jones for Cleveland City school board.



“Allan Jones would be an excellent addition to the Cleveland City school board,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “A graduate of Cleveland City Schools himself, Allan has the passion and the conservative vision to make the Cleveland school system number one in all categories. He’s prepared to cut red tape and unnecessary spending and get down to the root of the issues the schools, the teachers - and most importantly the students face - in order to turn our schools around. I urge all Cleveland residents to get out and vote today for Allan Jones for school board.”



“I’m grateful to have Rep. Fleischmann’s support in this campaign to improve Cleveland City Schools,” said Mr. Jones. “As Rep. Fleischmann works to reduce federal interference in our children's education, we must ensure our school boards are focused on fixing our schools. The future of Cleveland depends on the success of our teachers and our students, and I humbly ask for your vote for better schools.”



Early voting is ongoing until April 28, and primary election day is May 3rd.