East Ridge Council Votes 3-2 Against Controversial Apartment Project On Seminole Drive

A controversial project to rezone property at 1023 South Seminole Dr. from O-1 Office District and C-2 General Commercial to R-3 Apartment district failed to get approval at the East Ridge City Council meeting.

Around a dozen residents who live near the site spoke in opposition to the project that had been tabled at earlier meetings from March 10 and 24. One speaker said they realized that this was the last opportunity the homeowners had to protect their neighborhood from a massive change.

“There is overwhelming sentiment that the community is against this project,” said Edgar Shaw.

The Chattanooga Regional Planning Agency had recommended that the site hold only 10 units. The complex proposed by the owner, represented by Kenny Custer with ASA Engineering, would have had 72 units. Three years ago an 80-unit apartment complex had been proposed, using the same studies, and was also denied by the city council.

Concerns that were expressed by many of the homeowners in the neighborhood included statistics from Realtor.com showing that with the increase of rentals in an area, that the value of homes decline and the crime rate could go up. How the increased density in the city, which already is one of the most densely populated in Hamilton County, could benefit East Ridge was questioned. Higher density does not mean a better quality of life, said one speaker.

Daily traffic that would enter and exit on South Seminole Drive would likely be increased by 144 vehicles daily assuming two per unit. And the hilly terrain obstructs visibility of on-coming traffic according to another speaker. The road is already being used as a main route from Georgia into Tennessee with heavy traffic that empties onto Ringgold Road near what already is considered a dangerous intersection where 38 accidents occurred from 2015-2019. The intersection is very near the Bachman Tunnel where the average is 9,645 vehicles per day in the eastbound lane.

The property has been used to retain stormwater and residents and business owners feared that replacing the vegetation with parking lots and impervious roofs would cause flooding and runoff issues.

Another reality is that if rezoning had been approved, it would “open the door” to the developers who would not be required to build what had been presented to the council and to the public. Once zoning is changed, the developers would be able to build any quality of multi-family units they wanted to. “It is easy to do a dog and pony show” said speaker Ed Turner. The project would not necessarily end up being “luxury apartments” renting for $2,200 - $2,500 per month, that overlooks Tom’s Carpets, he said.

Another speaker questioned the code of ethics of a $1,600 contribution that the developer of the apartments made to Vice Mayor Mike Chauncy’s Hamilton County Commission campaign, suggesting that the vice mayor should recuse himself from the vote. City Attorney Mark Litchford replied that campaign donations are not a conflict of interest unless there is a direct financial gain. “This was done in the light of the day,” said the Vice Mayor.

Direct answers were not provided at the public meeting that was held earlier regarding this project, said Council Member Jacky Cagle. He said he left the meeting confused because it was not clear when the traffic study had been done and there was no mention of water run-off. Additionally, he said the owner could build whatever they wanted once it was rezoned.

A motion made by Council Member Andrea Witt was seconded by Vice Mayor Chauncy who both voted to approve the rezoning. The request failed with Mayor Brian Williams and Council Members Jacky Cagle and Ester Helton in opposition.

East Ridge City Manager Chris Dorsey reported that the new Pioneer Frontier playground opened April 2 with a good turn-out. But he said there have already been several issues with unruly behavior there as was experienced last year after school hours. He would like it to be known that there will be increased police presence at the park during that time. He said that the new dog park is open for use although the play equipment has not yet been delivered. It is expected sometime in May or June.

The East Ridge Council authorized the city to proceed with negotiations with BP Construction’s proposal to revitalize the adjacent properties located at 4214 Ringgold Road and 1501 Tombras Avenue. The proposal includes removing all existing structures from the former McBrien Elementary School site and be replaced by a mixed-use development. The vote means the city recognized the proposal made in response to the Request for Proposal. That will allow renegotiations with the developer which presented only conceptual drawings that are considered to be flexible. Mayor Brian Williams said he would like to see more open space in the plan, that could be used for community events much like the space at Cambridge Square.

The mayor led a discussion about resurfacing roads in East Ridge. A study has been done to rate every road from the worst to the ones in best condition. The city has earmarked $750,000 for road work this year. The council committed to spending $500,000 to start making repairs. To make the money go farther, the mayor proposed spot paving. This would not be just filling potholes, but would repair or replace sections of the roads that are in the worst condition. The roads will be grouped into areas so the company that does the work can make efficient use of where the equipment will be used.

The East Ridge city code was amended with a prohibition of cooking and devices that use open flames on balconies of apartments. These will not be allowed to operate within 10 feet of combustible materials.

Delays caused by the labor and materials shortages have caused the need for an extension in time that the two new liquor stores in the city were given to complete construction and open. Two extensions have already been given, one in November, 2021 and another in February 2022. Now the city will be adding two additional three-month extensions if they are needed.

A resolution was approved for a variance to the city’s sign ordinance that will allow a reduction of the front setback for a monument sign at 6801 Ringgold Road for a Marriott Towne Place Suites hotel that is being built on Frawley Road. The developer Dynamic Group requested the variance because with the requirements of the sign ordinance, the monument sign would have been behind a hill, making it difficult for travelers to identify the location.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the voting location in East Ridge was moved two years ago, to Camp Jordan Arena. This year it will be moving back to the community center along with the sites for political campaign tents that will be erected. The council approved a resolution to have the candidate’s tent locations the same places they were before 2020.

The council also approved the purchase of a new attachment for the street department’s boom mower. And a contract with HHM Certified Public Accountants was approved for auditing services for the coming year.