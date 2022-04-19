 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Governor Bill Lee Declines Clemency Plea Of Death Row Inmate Oscar Smith

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding death row inmate Oscar Smith:

“After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening.”

Smith, 72, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday night. 

Smith was convicted for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her two sons, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.


April 19, 2022

Finley Stadium Booming Once Again; 20,000 Expected Fpr Kane Brown Concert; New EV Charging Stations Coming

April 19, 2022

Governor Bill Lee Declines Clemency Plea Of Death Row Inmate Oscar Smith

April 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Thief Steals 12 Bronze Vases From Cemetery; Man Tries To Return Headphones He Stole With Receipt From Previous Purchase


Finley Stadium is back to where it was pre-pandemic. The facility is in good financial shape, said Executive Director Chris Thomas and its use is at the maximum with 210 events booked and 47 ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding death row inmate Oscar Smith: “After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the ... (click for more)

An employee of Hamilton Memorial Gardens told police that someone stole at least 12 bronze vases from graves in the Garden of Valor area of the cemetery. She said the vases are $200 each. She ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Finley Stadium Booming Once Again; 20,000 Expected Fpr Kane Brown Concert; New EV Charging Stations Coming

Finley Stadium is back to where it was pre-pandemic. The facility is in good financial shape, said Executive Director Chris Thomas and its use is at the maximum with 210 events booked and 47 already having taken place this spring. The number of staff and labor has also been increasing to accommodate the current level of use, which is two or three events almost every day. Partners ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee Declines Clemency Plea Of Death Row Inmate Oscar Smith

Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding death row inmate Oscar Smith: “After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening.” Smith, 72, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday night. Smith was convicted ... (click for more)

Opinion

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Sports

Tech Scores Early In 5-3 Win Over Chattanooga

The Tennessee Tech Lady Golden Eagles were a bit late arriving at Frost Stadium on Tuesday for their non-conference softball game with Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs, but once the first pitch was made, the ladies from Cookeville were ready to play. On the other hand, the Lady Mocs had all afternoon to get ready for action, but they weren’t ready when the game began. Chattanooga coach ... (click for more)

"The Biggest Game They've Ever Played" - Atlanta United Preview

A mystical wizard (I’m talking about Gandalf’s kind, not Bradley Beal or Deni Avdija’s) might struggle to conjure the amount of magic the Chattanooga Football Club will need to make it another round in the US Open Cup. Downing Memphis 901 a few weeks ago was a terrific accomplishment, but that USL team was a leaf in the wind compared to the full-blown storm CFC will face on Wednesday. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors