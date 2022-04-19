Governor Bill Lee Declines Clemency Plea Of Death Row Inmate Oscar Smith

Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding death row inmate Oscar Smith:

“After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening.”

Smith, 72, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday night.

Smith was convicted for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her two sons, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.