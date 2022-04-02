Chattanooga Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Of 2 Police Officers, Including 1 Who Died, At Cave Spring, Ga.

A Chattanooga man who fired at two police officers, killing one of them near Cave Spring, Ga., has pleaded guilty to the murder.
In exchange for his plea, the state said it will not pursue the death penalty against Seth Brandon Spangler. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Spangler was charged along with Samantha Michelle Roof in the killing of detective Kristen Hearne and shooting of officer David Goodrich while they were checking out an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Santa Claus Road and Ga.
Highway 100.
Officer Goodrich was wearing a bullet-proof vest and survived the shooting.
After walking up on the officers, Spangler pulled out a handgun and fired at both officers.
Spangler was 31 at the time of the incident in 2017 and Ms. Roof was 22.
The couple ran off into woods. Ms. Roof was captured first, then Spangler was taken into custody when he emerged naked.
Both were charged with malice murder, felony murder, felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property. Spangler also was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.