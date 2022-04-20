Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our ... (click for more)

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine