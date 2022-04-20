Rhea County Commission Talks Dog Issues

“They are going to have to have the Hamilton County Fair on the McDonald Farm this year and

it's

really going to be hard to get on to Highway 27 with all the traffic,” said Knox. Commissioner Bill Hollin added later in the meeting that on Wednesday the state legislature is looking at voting on a measure that would give $2 million to counties that are in bad need of road repair from an excess in last

year's

gas tax. The House Bill 1915 sponsored by Rick Eldridge from Morristown and co-sponsored by Rep Ron Travis of Dayton in the House and Senator Ken Yager in the Senate, appropriates excess state tax revenues from fiscal year 2021–2022 to the Department of Transportation to be used to make grants

in the amount of

$2 million to each county highway department for the construction,

repair

and improvement of county roads. According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, a onetime transfer of $190,000,000 will be made to the highway fund for this grant.