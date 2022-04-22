 Friday, April 22, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Volunteers Keep Increasing

Friday, April 22, 2022 - by Gail Perry

At the request of the property owner, Soddy Daisy commissioners on Thursday night rezoned property at 12220 Dayton Pike. Several years ago, the developer received Rural Residential and Apartment-Townhouse zoning for the property but now would instead, like to build a development of residential zero lot line houses. The Soddy Daisy planning commission reviewed the request and recommended approving the zoning change to R-TZ, which the commissioners made on the first reading.

The project is in the beginning stages and the number of homes to be built on the property is still to be determined.

 

A final reading of an ordinance to amend the 2021-2022 general fund budget was passed. This will account for unbudgeted items that have occurred throughout the year. Included in the additional expenditures are paving that was not originally planned for, some costs related to the new fire station that extended into this year and about $200,000 to make additional improvements to parks in the city.

 

Pam Glaser, principal planner at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency, told the commissioners that the agency has begun to do new land use plans for the county which has been divided into a dozen different planning areas. She said that Soddy Daisy has the opportunity to update its land use plan that is now more than 20 years old and urged the city to talk to RPA’s planning director. This would help Soddy Daisy plan for the future in areas such as housing, commercial development, transportation needs and for resources and would be done using county funds.

 

Resident and volunteer with the city Jim Stewart, on behalf of the Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful team, gave an update on the projects that the group is involved with. He said that the Community Cleanup Challenge being held from April 18-25 has had more people participating than had been anticipated. There are 18 groups and over 400 people competing to see who can pick up the most trash in the area. The entire Daisy Elementary School will participate on Friday for a 30-minute period. Most of the groups will also be active Saturday morning.

 

The mural project/public art that is being planned for the side of Wimpy’s Restaurant is on track for completion by the end of the year.

 

Mr. Stewart received permission from the commissioners to move forward with planning for the Fall Festival and 5K race to be held on Oct. 15 this year.

 

The tree group will be applying for two grants. If received, the money will be used for a large Arbor Day event in 2023. Mayor Rick Nunley suggested using someone with experience in grant writing to help. The grant application deadlines are both at the end of May. The commissioners will be involved in choosing the areas where the grants will be used, if  received.

 

 


April 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

April 22, 2022

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

April 22, 2022

Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Volunteers Keep Increasing


A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing ... (click for more)

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed ... (click for more)

At the request of the property owner, Soddy Daisy commissioners on Thursday night rezoned property at 12220 Dayton Pike. Several years ago, the developer received Rural Residential and Apartment-Townhouse ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. ... (click for more)

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed the governor’s plan from its budget, then the full Senate passed a $52.8 billion budget package early Thursday without this carrot. The state House budget contained the bonding mechanism, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

UTC Men, Women Advance To SoCon Tennis Semifinals

The fourth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team rode momentum after a thrilling doubles point to cruise past fifth-seeded Wofford 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Champions Club in Chattanooga in the 2022 Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal round. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 6-15 this season and advances to tomorrow's semifinal round to face top-seeded ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors