Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Volunteers Keep Increasing

At the request of the property owner, Soddy Daisy commissioners on Thursday night rezoned property at 12220 Dayton Pike. Several years ago, the developer received Rural Residential and Apartment-Townhouse zoning for the property but now would instead, like to build a development of residential zero lot line houses. The Soddy Daisy planning commission reviewed the request and recommended approving the zoning change to R-TZ, which the commissioners made on the first reading. The project is in the beginning stages and the number of homes to be built on the property is still to be determined.

A final reading of an ordinance to amend the 2021-2022 general fund budget was passed. This will account for unbudgeted items that have occurred throughout the year. Included in the additional expenditures are paving that was not originally planned for, some costs related to the new fire station that extended into this year and about $200,000 to make additional improvements to parks in the city.

Pam Glaser, principal planner at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency, told the commissioners that the agency has begun to do new land use plans for the county which has been divided into a dozen different planning areas. She said that Soddy Daisy has the opportunity to update its land use plan that is now more than 20 years old and urged the city to talk to RPA’s planning director. This would help Soddy Daisy plan for the future in areas such as housing, commercial development, transportation needs and for resources and would be done using county funds.

Resident and volunteer with the city Jim Stewart, on behalf of the Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful team, gave an update on the projects that the group is involved with. He said that the Community Cleanup Challenge being held from April 18-25 has had more people participating than had been anticipated. There are 18 groups and over 400 people competing to see who can pick up the most trash in the area. The entire Daisy Elementary School will participate on Friday for a 30-minute period. Most of the groups will also be active Saturday morning.

The mural project/public art that is being planned for the side of Wimpy’s Restaurant is on track for completion by the end of the year.

Mr. Stewart received permission from the commissioners to move forward with planning for the Fall Festival and 5K race to be held on Oct. 15 this year.

The tree group will be applying for two grants. If received, the money will be used for a large Arbor Day event in 2023. Mayor Rick Nunley suggested using someone with experience in grant writing to help. The grant application deadlines are both at the end of May. The commissioners will be involved in choosing the areas where the grants will be used, if received.