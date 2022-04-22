April 22, 2022
The fix was in.
The fix was in.

Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed
A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass.
The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job.
The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being
A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: "I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me." I was able to laugh and return, "You have four children. You love each and every one. But
The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless.
Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which
The fourth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team rode momentum after a thrilling doubles point to cruise past fifth-seeded Wofford 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Champions Club in Chattanooga in the 2022 Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal round.
Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 6-15 this season and advances to tomorrow's semifinal round to face top-seeded