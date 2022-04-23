Kennesaw, Ga., Man Facing Charge Of Robbing Regions Bank In East Ridge At Gunpoint

A man who federal authorities say carried out several violent bank robberies has been charged in connection with a holdup in East Ridge.

Johnny Jermaine Davis is charged in Federal Court in Chattanooga with robbing Regions Bank at 4334 Ringgold Road on Jan. 6, 2021.

Davis, who is from Kennesaw, Ga., was captured in Georgia in early June 2021.

He had been sought for armed robberies at two Asheville, N.C.

banks.

Authorities said Davis would approach the teller area, brandish a gun, then jump over the counter. He would order employees to lie down, while he snatched money and then ran out.