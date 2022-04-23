 Saturday, April 23, 2022 Weather

Kennesaw, Ga., Man Facing Charge Of Robbing Regions Bank In East Ridge At Gunpoint

A man who federal authorities say carried out several violent bank robberies has been charged in connection with a holdup in East Ridge.

Johnny Jermaine Davis is charged in Federal Court in Chattanooga with robbing Regions Bank at 4334 Ringgold Road on Jan. 6, 2021.

Davis, who is from Kennesaw, Ga., was captured in Georgia in early June 2021.

He had been sought for armed robberies at two Asheville, N.C.

banks.

Authorities said Davis would approach the teller area, brandish a gun, then jump over the counter. He would order employees to lie down, while he snatched money and then ran out.


Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Karla Clausell Found Guilty Of The First-Degree Murder Of Miranda Stamper In Cleveland


Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing

Police were called to Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E, 23rd St., by one of the security workers. He told police a man got two lap dances from one of the dancers and had attempted to leave without paying for his dances. Police spoke to the man, who then agreed to pay up. * * * A couple told police they witnessed a black Jeep Cherokee with blacked-out rims ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE 606 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD 2505 MARKET ST APT 330 CHATTANOOGA, 374161716 Age at Arrest: 68 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn ... (click for more)

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A blonde returned home from work and was shocked to find her house ransacked and burglarized. She called the police immediately to report the crime. A K-9 unit patrolling nearby was the first to respond. As the K-9 officer approached the house with his dog on a leash, the blonde ran out onto the porch. “I can't believe this,” she said. “What's wrong?” asked the officer. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Johnny Henderson

When I was a freshman at the University of Georgia in the fall of 1978, I made the challenging decision to try and walk on the Georgia football team, as I have chronicled before. Instead of inviting walk-ons or giving them brief tryouts as is done today, Georgia apparently welcomed all walk-ons, as there were maybe 35 or 40 or so of us and not enough to get in the way. They ... (click for more)


