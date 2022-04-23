 Saturday, April 23, 2022 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man, 20, Shot In Robbery Attempt On Vine Street On Friday

Saturday, April 23, 2022
A man, 20, was shot in a robbery attempt on Friday.
 
At approximately 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2500 block of Vine Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene. 
 
 The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was walking near the above location when an unknown person approached him, produced a firearm and demanded his belongings. The victim fled on foot and then allegedly heard gunshots and realized he had been struck. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


April 24, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing

April 23, 2022

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Hamilton County Commission Candidate Jeff Eversole


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBAN, JONATHAN B 758 DEMPSEY RD WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ANDRES, RUBEN 1712 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BEARD, TAMERON ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing

Police were called to Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E, 23rd St., by one of the security workers. He told police a man got two lap dances from one of the dancers and had attempted to leave without paying for his dances. Police spoke to the man, who then agreed to pay up. * * * A couple told police they witnessed a black Jeep Cherokee with blacked-out rims ... (click for more)

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public ... (click for more)

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mocs' Beach Volleyball Finishes Regular Season With Two Wins

Chattanooga Mocs’ beach volleyball team went 2-0 to wrap up the regular season at Ohio Valley Conference Weekend at Austin Peay. The Mocs defeated Morehead State 4-1 and UT Martin 3-2. The Mocs round out the regular season 16-12 overall and 5-3 in OVC competition. UT Martin falls to 14-8 overall and 6-2 in the OVC. Morehead State dropped to 8-9, 2-5. In the first dual ... (click for more)

Lee Baseball Win Final In Series At Montevallo

After suffering tough back-to-back 5-4 defeats to the University of Montevallo at Bob Reisner Stadium this weekend, the Lee baseball team bounced back in the nightcap on Saturday afternoon to post a 7-3 victory in the important GSC series. The win improved the Flames record to 24-21 overall and 14-12 in GSC play. Lee will return to Larry Carpenter Stadium and close out the ... (click for more)


