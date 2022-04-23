Man, 20, Shot In Robbery Attempt On Vine Street On Friday

A man, 20, was shot in a robbery attempt on Friday.

At approximately 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2500 block of Vine Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was walking near the above location when an unknown person approached him, produced a firearm and demanded his belongings. The victim fled on foot and then allegedly heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.