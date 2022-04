Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBAN, JONATHAN B

758 DEMPSEY RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ANDRES, RUBEN

1712 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO

4708 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE



BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON

915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

1812 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, ALYNICISA LESHEA

5332 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123220

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE

3047 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, TANNER J

1132 THUNDER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2016 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

2704 GLAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK



ELLER, STACY LYNN

893 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF METH

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVINGIN ON SUSPENDED

DRIVING WHILE IN POSS OF METH



FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW

11740 LANTERN TRAIL BIRCHWOOD, 37336

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FROEBER, JEREMY RAYMOND

631 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



GUINTHER, ROBERT ALLEN

6559 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON

7615 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HILTON, ADISON RENEE

7224 RIVER RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLMAN, CHRISTOPHER RAYAN

943 GUY WILLIAMS ROAD ROCK SPRINGS,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HUTCHINS, KANISA T

1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433970

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONJAREK, BOYD DEWAYNE6714 BARCLAY LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOINER, GARY LORENZO5875 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 373414924Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTJOSHEN, MARIEO DONTRELL4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)KIDWELL, ROBERT KEVIN211 LLOYD SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEGGETT, OLIVIA GRACE515 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MONROE, NICHOLAS1008 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED STALKINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONNELSON, CHANNING JOY631 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYORTIZ ROBLERO, JULIO FERMIN3821 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARKER, RASHAD ANTON2300 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH3811 OWEDA TER RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESETIC ASSAULTPHILLIPS, JESSE C3623 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyALIAS CAPIAS- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKEDRADOCCHIO, CAROLYN NICOLE2001 BATTLEGROUND CIRCLE LAKE SITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAYFIELD, TONY TRENT150 BRITTSVILLE SHORES LN. GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROACH, WESLEY ADAM6431 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE4605 HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA2012 COOLEY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, REBEKAH89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 373674421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY