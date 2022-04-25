Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said the vehicle the man got into was a maroon Cadillac Escalade and the back passenger window was knocked out (TN tag). He said when the man walked out of the store, he had stuff in his pants and all he saw him carrying was a couple of containers of Clorox wipes. He said the man stole about $30 worth of items from the store. He said the man was in his late 20s or early 30s, 6'2" and about 145-150 pounds. He said there was a woman driving the vehicle, but he did not have a description of her. Video footage is not available at this time due to the lack of access by the staff of the store.

* * *

A woman told police she had just checked into her room at America's Best Inn, 7717 Lee Hwy., and she noticed suspicious activity that made her uncomfortable. She said she approached the front desk staff asking for a refund, but the refund was denied, due to policy. The woman said she would make the appropriate calls to get her money back.

* * *

A man on 13th Avenue told police someone had broken into his vehicle. He showed police video footage of the incident. At 8:15 p.m. a black male wearing a white and black jumpsuit and a black hat stole $20 cash and a check book from his vehicle (TX Tag). The man was then seen leaving behind the house in the direction of 14th Avenue. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.

* * *

Police received a call about an apartment on E. 11th Street. The caller said there was someone in the apartment who needed to leave. Police knocked on the apartment's door and made contact

with a woman. The resident of the apartment said she was just fine and did not need police assistance.

* * *



A disorder was reported at an apartment on E. 11th Street. Police spoke with a man who was

involved in the disorder. He said he did not live there and was on his way out. When talking with that man, dispatch informed the officer that the caller called back and said the man causing the problem had left and they didn't need an officer anymore. Due to that information, the officer did not speak with the resident of the apartment. Police observed the man he spoke with go down to the front lobby and he said he was waiting on a Lyft driver.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Olive Street. Police spoke with a man and woman who were in a mild argumentative discussion. Both of them denied needing police and were

cooperative in providing their information. Both said they had already come to an agreement to peacefully settle the argument prior to police arrival.

* * *

While at the 7-Eleven, 3725 Jenkins Road, an officer was flagged down by a man. The man requested a ride to his vehicle across town (600 Market St.). Police were able to assist the man to his vehicle with no incident.

* * *

A woman on E. 24th Street told police her ex-boyfriend was in her home and she wanted him out,

but he wouldn't leave. Police searched the area and the home for the man, but he was not located. The woman secured and locked her doors and left for the night.

* * *

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he wanted his brother to leave the residence. However, the brother wanted the man to do the same. Police were able to locate the owner of the home. She said she wanted the brother to leave the residence. The brother left without incident.

* * *

A security guard for Patten Towers called police for a possible intoxicated person on the property. When police arrived, the man security had called about was walking away from the building. As police talked to security, they stated they would like a trespass warning issued to the man if possible. Police left Patten Towers to look for the man, but could not locate him.

* * *



Police responded to a burglar alarm at Easy Bistro & Bar, 801 Chestnut St. Police checked to see if doors were open. A door was open and no forced entry was observed. Officers cleared the building and nothing was found to be out the ordinary. Dispatch could not get hold of a key holder for the business. Police were unable to lock the business back up properly.

* * *

A man told police he was just picking up an order for his boss at Trane Supply, 4157 S. Creek Road. He said that he opened the door and noticed the alarm go off. Police verified with his boss and a woman who is in charge of the building that he was suppose to be there picking up an order for his job. The policeman and three other officers cleared the building.



* * *

A woman on S. Germantown Road told police that sometime during the night someone entered

her vehicle. She is unclear how this occurred. The thief took $25 in cash from her center console prior to leaving the area.

* * *

An intoxicated person was reported at 6025 E. Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man, who was lying down in the parking lot of Buddy's Furnishings. Police explained to the man that he is trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the store manager, who reported the man had been harassing customers and looking into vehicles in the parking lot. The manager wished to have him trespassed. Police lawfully trespassed the man from the property, and he acknowledged.

* * *

A man on E. 28th Street told police he wanted to speak with an officer about his neighbor's dog barking. He told the officer that every time his neighbors leave, their dog howls and barks uncontrollably. The officer attempted to make contact with the man's neighbors, but no one came to the door. The officer told the man that he will need to address this issue with his landlord.