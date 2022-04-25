Roddey Coe Announces Endorsements, Support From Area Organizations

Roddey Coe, Republican candidate for Hamilton County School Board in District 10, received an endorsement from the Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public

Education.

Additionally, Mr. Coe received support from the Greater Chattanooga Realtors.



"It is humbling to be recommended by these organizations as District 10 residents come closer to deciding their first school board member," said Mr. Coe. "My hope is that every voter looks closely at a candidate's experience and involvement in the community as they make the decision that reflects the future they want to see."