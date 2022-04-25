 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 58.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

State House Passes Bill That Says School Employees Do Not Have To Go Along With A Trans Student's Preferred Pronoun

Monday, April 25, 2022

The Tennessee House on Monday passed a bill that says teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex.

SB 2777/HB 2633 passed the House 67 to 25.

It will be taken up by the Tennessee Senate Finance, Ways & Means Committee on Tuesday.

The bill says school employees would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."

It says the employees would not be "subject to adverse employment action" for not using the student’s preferred pronoun.

The Tennessee General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee had said in a fiscal note in February, "If found in violation of federal law, this legislation could jeopardize federal funding in FY22-23 and subsequent years."

The ACLU of Tennessee said, "Today the Tennessee House passed a bill that insulates teachers and school employees who choose to harm or discriminate against transgender students by purposefully misgendering them from any accountability or adverse action."

Henry Seaton of the ACLU said, “We are extremely disturbed by today’s vote. This bill raises serious statutory and constitutional concerns by singling out trans students for worse treatment than their peers – all other students can be referred to by the pronouns that match their gender. Lawmakers have heard repeatedly how dangerous this bill can be, especially given the horrifying rates of bullying trans people face in Tennessee.

"Some representatives listened and voted on the right side of history – and we thank them. But most made a choice to reject and ignore the needs of a vulnerable population in our schools, and instead protect those who perpetuate bullying, stigmatization, and potentially trauma and violence. We will continue to fight for the thousands of trans children and youth across Tennessee.”


April 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Discover Someone Listed Their Home For Rent On Facebook; Sephora Thief Takes $1,988 In Cologne

April 26, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 26, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A couple on Clear Creek Road told police their house was for sale and that the woman had received a Facebook message from another person saying that a "Christopher Scott Daly" had listed their residence for rent on Facebook. The couple denied knowing a "Christopher Scott Daly," however the man said that one day he heard someone on his roof and he confronted the individual and told ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don’t Blame Non-Recyclers For Not Recycling

Don’t be mad at people who don’t recycle. They may have actually worked in a mixed/single stream recycling facility. Or they may know someone who does. They may know about the worker who was crushed and killed in the Albany, NY mixed recycling facility, when he was trying to pull plastic contaminants from the machinery. Or maybe the non-recycler actually worked on a sort line (no, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Dumitru Has Enjoyed The Run

After 1 ½ years of campaigning and putting out over 300 road signs, Mike Dumitru is more aware than most the Republican primary election is one week away. Mike is facing a worthy opponent – Jim Exum – in a race to be the new Circuit Court Judge (Division II) and already he is calling campaigning in Hamilton County “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. “If I wake ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State’s 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first ... (click for more)


