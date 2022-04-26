 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 58.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

4 Cleveland Residents Ask Bradley County Election Commission To Keep Allan Jones Off School Board Ballot, Saying He Is Not City Resident

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Four Cleveland, Tn., residents are asking the Bradley County Election Commission to not allow prominent businessman Allan Jones as a candidate for school board, saying he does not meet the requirement of being a Cleveland resident.

 

George Nerren said the request, along with almost 100 exhibits, was presented to the election panel on Monday.

 

Others seeking to have Mr.

Jones invalidated are Carrell Van Deacon, Lena Barber and Bill Burch.

 

A spokesman for Mr. Jones said he was preparing a response.

 

The letter says:

 

Dear Commissioners: 


I, along with Carrell Van Deacon, Lena Barber and Bill Burch, are hereby submitting a formal complaint to the Bradley County Election Commission stating that Mr. Allan Jones is not eligible to be on the ballot as a candidate for the 5th District representative to the Cleveland City School Board. All the complaining parties are citizens, property owners, and registered voters in the City of Cleveland. Mr. Deacon, Ms. Barber, and Mr. Burch are residents of the 5th Civil District in the City of Cleveland. We are hereby requesting that this complaint be immediately placed on the Election Commission Agenda so this matter may be resolved by the Commission in advance of the certification of the ballot for the August General Election. 


On April 18, 2022, I emailed Chairman Henry requesting that our complaint be placed on the Agenda at the next meeting of the commission. Additionally, I requested his advice as to the procedures required to make a presentation to the Commission. On April 19th, I phoned Chairman Henry who advised me that the Commission addressed the issue of Mr. Jones’ residency qualification in the meeting of March 3rd. Mr. Henry further stated that the Commission, on that date, reviewed a letter from attorney Jerry Farinash, who is representing Mr. Jones concerning Mr. Jones’ residence. Mr. Henry advised that the Commission resolved the issue by saying that it had no jurisdiction concerning candidate residency requirements. He advised that the matter would not be taken up by the Commission under any circumstances. It is my understanding that there is no other complaint that has been formally filed by the Commission as to the issue of Mr. Jones’ residence. I have requested a copy of the Minutes of the March 3rd meeting. As of this date, I have not received the Minutes and as such, no official public statement as to the actions taken by the Commission. 


I also requested a copy of the procedures and/or policies of the commission regarding public participation and addressing the commission. Chairman Henry did not provide any written policies/procedures and stated, “We follow Roberts’ Rules of Order”. 


I have no other recourse but to directly appeal to the commissioners that a meeting be scheduled as soon as possible and that I be allowed to present evidence proving the ineligibility of Mr. Jones. If our Complaint is not going to be considered under any circumstances, I would request that a formal response to this letter be provided in a timely manner, and a copy of the Commission Minutes that reflect the action taken at the March 3, 2022 meeting. I look forward to your reply. 


Sincerely,

George Nerren, Ed.D.

 

Click here to read the complaint. 


April 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Discover Someone Listed Their Home For Rent On Facebook; Sephora Thief Takes $1,988 In Cologne

A couple on Clear Creek Road told police their house was for sale and that the woman had received a Facebook message from another person saying that a "Christopher Scott Daly" had listed their residence for rent on Facebook. The couple denied knowing a "Christopher Scott Daly," however the man said that one day he heard someone on his roof and he confronted the individual and told ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

