Police Blotter: Bomb Threat At Choo Choo Is Fake; Woman Thinks Cars Are Tailing Her

An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not treating the call as real. The number the call came from has been used to spoof other businesses in the past. The Aquarium also got a phone call from the phone number and also decided to treat the threat as not real.

* * *

A man called police and said his vehicle had been side-swiped while traveling north on the Market Street Bridge. The man said when he was approaching the center of the bridge, in the left most lane, a vehicle passed him in the right hand lane. He said the vehicle veered over close enough to swipe his passenger-side door, and take off the mirror on the passenger side. The man couldn't provide any description of the vehicle or the driver.

* * *

A man and woman at Sunshine Food Mart at 4510 Rossville Blvd. told police a black male approached him inside the convenience store asking about his ex-girlfriend who had died. He said the man was his ex-girlfriend's brother. He said they got into a verbal disorder and the man left the store with his girlfriend on their bikes to defuse the situation.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police her husband had recently passed away and she was trying to check on the camper that he was staying in. She said they have not been together in years and that he was homeless in the camper, however they were still legally married. The woman said while she and her son were there, several cars had pulled up making them feel worried for their safety. The ones that had pulled up were gone upon police arrival. After speaking with the woman and her son, they decided it would be best to wait until daylight hours to return. The camper was locked up by the woman.

* * *

Police were called to SunTrust Mortgage at 6 Cherokee Blvd. to check on an alarm. The officer observed damage to two windows. This damage did not appear to be an attempt to break into the building, as it resembled damage police had seen in the past when marbles or rocks have hit windows. When leaving, police spoke with a woman, a janitor for the bank, who said to her knowledge that damage could be new, but she was not sure. At this time it is uncertain if the damage was vandalism or accidental due to proximity to the roadway.

* * *

A woman told police her property was inside a residence on Montview Drive and she wanted it back. Police spoke with the property owner who handed police the woman's property and she left without incident.

* * *

A man called police and said his car was broken into while parked at the Riverpark at 4305 Amnicola Hwy. He said the driver's door lock was damaged and bank cards were taken. The cards were used at Target in Hixson.

* * *

An officer observed a 2020 white BMW 330 on Jasmine Street displaying a stolen tag from 2018. The BMW's VIN was unable to provide registration details when conducting an NCIC query. The car was not reported stolen, but this area is common for parking stolen vehicles. The tag was removed from NCIC as stolen and placed into the Chattanooga Police Property Division.

* * *

A man on Cain Avenue said a woman at his residence was causing a disorder. Police located the woman just down the road and transported her to the bus stop on West 40th Street per her request to get her away from the man. The man and woman are frequents for Adam South officers.

* * *

Police were dispatched to I-24 eastbound for a broken-down auto. Upon arrival, officers met with a man who said his tire came off and he did not have a jack to fix it. Officers also did not have a jack to help him. The vehicle was out of the roadway, and the man left his vehicle there and would come back to fix it later.

* * *

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 151 Riverfront Pkwy. at the Southern Belle Riverboat. The manager said he forgot his phone on the boat and came to get it. He did have keys to the boat, but police were unable to verify that he works there. The officers did see the man was wearing a Chattanooga Riverboat shirt.

* * *

A woman called police and said vehicles were tailing her from her home towards downtown where she works. She said she believes this had been occurring for several years and may be connected to a former incident she had been involved with regarding a person who had stalked her. She wanted to notify police of the situation and make a report.