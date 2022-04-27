 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

East Ridge Asks County For $1 Million In Help With Road Projects Leading To $140 Million Gateway Development

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

East Ridge officials on Wednesday asked the County Commission for $1 million in help with constructing roads to the $140 million Gateway development that is now underway by the owner of the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger pledged his support, saying it is a good investment for the county considering the large increase in property and sale tax at the site.

The county earlier gave $500,000 each for projects at Camp Jordan Park and Exit 1 that are now thriving.

New roads are planned to the Bob Martino development from Ringgold Road at Mack Smith Road by Portofino's restaurant and from Spring Creek Road near the Parkridge East Hospital.

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams and City Manager Chris Dorsey said the project should bring an additional $1,192,000 in property taxes to the county at buildout. They said there would be an additional $225,000 for the county schools from increase sales tax collections. The total increase for schools would be $764,000.

The Gateway is set to bring 1,150 new full-time jobs and 450 part time/seasonal jobs.

There will be an approximate $1 billion economic impact over 30 years, it was stated.

 


City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DA Neal Pinkston Offers Experience

What’s this? Shootings are rampant in America’s biggest cities but according to District Attorney Neal Pinkston, citing Chattanooga Police Department facts, they are down 60 percent for the first four months of this year versus the same time last year. “That’s because a lot of people are working really hard to keep Hamilton County safe.” It is also because Pinkston has the best ... (click for more)

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Mocs Beach Volleyball Set To Play In OVC Championships

Chattanooga’s beach volleyball team concluded the regular season with a 16-12 overall record and went 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a three seed in this week’s OVC Championship. The Mocs will face No. 2 Austin Peay in the first round on Thursday, August 28 at 2:30 p.m. The Govs earned the No. 2 seed after a 6-2 mark in league action. At the top pair, Baylee ... (click for more)


