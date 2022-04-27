East Ridge Asks County For $1 Million In Help With Road Projects Leading To $140 Million Gateway Development

East Ridge officials on Wednesday asked the County Commission for $1 million in help with constructing roads to the $140 million Gateway development that is now underway by the owner of the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger pledged his support, saying it is a good investment for the county considering the large increase in property and sale tax at the site.

The county earlier gave $500,000 each for projects at Camp Jordan Park and Exit 1 that are now thriving.

New roads are planned to the Bob Martino development from Ringgold Road at Mack Smith Road by Portofino's restaurant and from Spring Creek Road near the Parkridge East Hospital.

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams and City Manager Chris Dorsey said the project should bring an additional $1,192,000 in property taxes to the county at buildout. They said there would be an additional $225,000 for the county schools from increase sales tax collections. The total increase for schools would be $764,000.

The Gateway is set to bring 1,150 new full-time jobs and 450 part time/seasonal jobs.

There will be an approximate $1 billion economic impact over 30 years, it was stated.