Governor Bill Lee Announces Department Of Health Leadership Transition

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday, Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey’s departure from state government to enter the private sector, effective May 31. Governor Lee will name a successor in the coming weeks.

 

He said, “Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans.

She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

 

Dr. Piercey joined the Lee Administration in January 2019. As commissioner, she served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, spearheaded efforts to innovate public health operations across the state and bolstered the healthcare workforce pipeline.


Body Found Near Possum Creek Boat Ramp On Tuesday Is Identified As Christian McClure, 20

Police Blotter: Panhandler Told Twice To Move Along; Kids Lose Their Balls In Neighbor's Yard And She Won't Return Them

Body Found Near Possum Creek Boat Ramp On Tuesday Is Identified As Christian McClure, 20

The body recovered from Possum Creek on Tuesday, has been identified by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Christian Nehemiah McClure, 20. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022. (click for more)

Police Blotter: Panhandler Told Twice To Move Along; Kids Lose Their Balls In Neighbor's Yard And She Won't Return Them

While exiting I-24 an officer observed a panhandler on the off ramp to North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer told the woman to exit the area for reasons of public safety. When the officer returned the same woman was still panhandling. The officer again told her it was dangerous to be standing on the edge of the off ramp and could cause a crash or result in her being struck ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sabrena: "Roads, Safety & Education"

Bolstered by a surge in late donations, Sabrena Smedley is elated going into next Tuesday’s Republican primary in her quest to become the first female Mayor of Hamilton County. “The late contribution cycle has been thrilling because it feels like we are finally getting our word out – that I am serious in my efforts to make Hamilton County even better.” Her latest press release ... (click for more)

Sports

Chuckle Robinson In Control - Lookouts Beat Smokies

Chuckie Robinson is listed as a catcher on Chattanooga’s roster, but he should be labelled as a “turret” instead. Because from his post behind the batter, Robinson was forever-ready to leap up and spray bullets to all corners of the infield diamond. A few Tennessee Smokies dared to run on him in the Lookouts’ 6-2 Wednesday win, but they were fools for doing so. “With Chuckie, ... (click for more)

UTC Losing Star Guard Malachi Smith To Transfer Portal

UTC star guard Malachi Smith entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. A 6-foot-4 guard from Illinois, last season averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range and was the Southern Conference player of the year. He led the Mocs to a trip to the Southern Conference title and a trip to the Big Dance. (click for more)


