Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday At 4 P.M.

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.

State Proclamation for Lifetime Achievement Recognizing Dr. Everlena Holmes Presented by Rep. Yusuf Hakeem



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance reapportioning and redistricting the nine (9) districts for the City Council.



VI.

Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:HUMAN RESOURCESa. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan administration services to city active and retired employees at the approximate cost of $1,450,000.00 per year for a four (4) year contract with a one (1) year renewal option beginning July 1, 2022.b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Epiphany Rx to provide pharmacy benefit manager services to city active and retired employees at the approximate cost of $600,000.00 per year for a four (4) year contract with a one (1) year renewal option beginning July 1, 2022.c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide voluntary vision insurance to city employees at the approximate cost of $200,000.00 per year for a four (4) year contract with a one (1) year renewal option beginning July 1, 2022, which cost will be paid by city employee deductions.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution to accept a grant award of $99,000.00 from the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) for a grant-funded position - an eviction diversion program facilitator. (Added by permission of Chairman Ledford)POLICEe. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30805 authorizing acceptance of grant contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Finance and Administration, Office of Criminal Justice Program for the Victim of Crime Act of 1984 (VOCA) grant, for the grant period to be extended July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, with an increase of an additional $200,000.00, increasing the total from $800,000.00 to the total amount of $1 million.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve payment in the amount of $44,202.65 to Disaster Master, Inc. for emergency cleanup of residential wastewater backups at 710 West 42nd Street, 1516 Lyndhurst Drive, and 1419 Mercer Street. (Districts 2 & 9)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve payment up to $104,262.50 to Xylem Dewatering Solutions, Inc. for emergency bypass pumping rental at Big Ridge 14 Wastewater Pumping Station due to force main connection damage caused by settlement. (District 3)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute a one (1) year term renewal for the existing contract with Samsara Software (for real time GPS vehicle tracking) via CDW Government LLC (per Resolution No. 30617) for year two (2) of the agreement and the stated amount in the agreement for the term from April 30, 2022, through April 30, 2023, for a renewal amount of $122,913.00.i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31034, to include NCR Corporation as the authorized vendor of merchant services under the ENCO sewer billing services contract, eligible for payment by the City for services rendered.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2022-0070 Mark Hopkins (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 100 West Bell Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0070 Mark Hopkins (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 100 West Bell Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0070 Mark Hopkins (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 100 West Bell Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone. (Staff Version)2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)c. 2022-0076 Randy Chapman (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 916 Birmingham Highway, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2022-0080 Chattanooga Exteriors, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions #2 and #3 from Ordinance No. 8969 from previous Case No. 1988-0168 on property located at 2067 Crescent Club Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0080 Chattanooga Exteriors, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions #1, #2, and #3 from Ordinance No. 8969 from previous Case No. 1988-0168 on property located at 2067 Crescent Club Drive. (Staff Version)2022-0080 Chattanooga Exteriors, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions #2 and #3 from Ordinance No. 8969 from previous Case No. 1988-0168 on property located at 2067 Crescent Club Drive. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0084 Chattanooga Interiors, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of the property located at 2067 Crescent Club Drive, from O-1 Office Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2022-0086 Hixson Investors, LLC (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 1 thru 6, 8, and 9 of Ordinance No. 11827 from previous Case No. 2006-0028 for the properties located at 5867, 5871, and 5893 Highway 153. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0091 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636, 6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0091 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636, 6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0091 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636, 6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0093 LaBella Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7002 Hixson Pike and an unaddressed property in the 7000 block of Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2022-0092 Vinod Javer (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7432, 7442, and 7446 Min Tom Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0092 Vinod Javer (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7432, 7442, and 7446 Min Tom Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0092 Vinod Javer (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7432, 7442, and 7446 Min Tom Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0068 David Gardner (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6238 Bonny Oaks Drive, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)l. 2022-0087 Josh Burr (U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban ResidentialAttachedZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1733 Read Avenue, from U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)m. 2022-0074 PAK Star Properties c/o Sohail Aslam (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 612 North Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)n. 2022-0088 Modus Build, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 900 and 910 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)o. 2022-0094 Justin Dumsday (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1497 and 1521 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)p. 2022-0100 Jelani Herry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone the unaddressed property located in the 800 block of Arlington Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)q. 2022-0071 Milton Muhammad (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 805 Gillespie Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0071 Milton Muhammad (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 805 Gillespie Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)r. 2022-0072 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1801, 1803, 1805, 1807, and 1809 Duncan Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0072 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1801, 1803, 1805, 1807, and 1809 Duncan Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0072 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1801, 1803, 1805, 1807, and 1809 Duncan Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)s. 2022-0081 Wallace Fortson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3725 and 3805 Grace Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0081 Wallace Fortson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3725 and 3805 Grace Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)t. 2022-0098 Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1619 Dodds Avenue, 1922 South Watkins Street, 2270 East 21st Street, 2050 South Kelley Street, and 1803 and 2111 South Lyerly Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission )2022-0098 Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone for certain addresses and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for certain addresses). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1619 Dodds Avenue, 1922 South Watkins Street, 2270 East 21st Street, 2050 South Kelley Street, and 1803 and 2111 South Lyerly Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone for certain addresses, subject to certain conditions, and to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for certain addresses, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Staff Version)2022-0098 Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1619 Dodds Avenue, 1922 South Watkins Street, 2270 East 21st Street, 2050 South Kelley Street, and 1803 and 2111 South Lyerly Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)u. 2022-0099 Collier Construction (Deviation). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to deviate to the maximum building height within the C-3 Central Business Zone for the properties located at 2318 East Main Street, 1506 South Lyerly Street, 1500 and 1700 South Watkins Street, 1619 Dodds Avenue, and 2513 East 19th Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0099 Collier Construction (Deviation). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to deviate to the maximum building height within the C-3 Central Business Zone for the properties located at 2318 East Main Street, 1506 South Lyerly Street, 1500 and 1700 South Watkins Street, 1619 Dodds Avenue, and 2513 East 19th Street. (Staff Version)2022-0099 Collier Construction (Deviation). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to deviate to the maximum building height within the C-3 Central Business Zone for the properties located at 2318 East Main Street, 1506 South Lyerly Street, 1500 and 1700 South Watkins Street, 1619 Dodds Avenue, and 2513 East 19th Street. (Applicant Version)v. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, by adding Article XVII, Accessory Dwelling Units, Sections 38-764 through 38-771.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works and Transportationw. MR-2022-0062 Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, Inc. c/o James J. Morgan (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 2100 block of E. 26th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)x. MR-2022-0046 Miller & Martin c/o Thomas Hayslet for McCallie School (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley along the 800 block of Dodds Avenue and the 2700 block of Kirby Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)y. MR-2022-0050 Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel c/o Martha Millener for Chattanooga Preparatory School (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning multiple alleyways in the 1800 block of Vance Avenue and the 800 block of S. Orchard Knob Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Michiba Smith to the Board of Sign Appeals for District 8, with a term expiration of May 10, 2025.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with Friends of the Zoo, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for lease of the property identified as 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue, on a portion of Tax Map No. 146G-A-001, the property upon which the zoo is located, for a term of fifty (50) years, for the annual rent of $1.00. (District 8)c. A resolution declaring surplus of the property located at 3303 Crestone Circle, further identified as Tax Map No. 146M-M-017. (District 9)d. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,048,293.00, as shown fully hereinbelow.EDUCATION AND INNOVATIONEducatione. A resolution to provide longer day services for sixteen (16) children through a collaboration with Hope City Academy, in the amount of $36,094.72.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Ariel Soriano, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jamie Evers, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PLANNINGh. 2016-095 Evergreen Real Estate/Chattcuterie, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 804 Riverfront Parkway, Suite 110, Tax Map No. 135N-B-007.01C126. (District 7)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) with Bliss Products, LLC, of Lithia Springs, GA, for Contract No. R-20-017-217, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 - Shade Structures Replacement, for an increase of $3,765.00 for the reconciliation of unit items, to release a contingency in the amount of $1,253.00, for a total contract amount of $54,051.65. (District 4)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) with Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, for Contract No. S-18-001-201, Brannon Avenue Drainage Improvements, for a decrease of $84,790.07 for reconciliation of unit items, to release a contingency of $76,950.00, for a total contract amount of $684,715.93. (District 8)k. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31026 to increase the estimate amount of $800,000.00 to due to additional contract utilization, for the On-Call Design and Plan Production Services, Contract No. S-20-004-100, with the following firms: (1) WK Dickson; (2) Volkert; (3) Barge Design; (4) S&ME; (5) RK&K; (6) Geosyntec; (7) CTI; (8) Croy; (9) Chazen; (10) Brown & Caldwell; and (11) Arcadis, for a revised estimate amount of $1,050,000.00.l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year two (2) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call blanket contracts, for the Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services, Contract No. E-21-002-301, with the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) GeoServices, LLC; (2) Geosyntec Consultants; (3) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (4) S&ME, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (6) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (7) Thompson Engineering, Inc., based upon the three (3) service categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services for each qualified consultant, for an annual amount of $750,000.00 to be used by all departments.m. A resolution authorizing the renewal of two (2) blanket contracts for year three (3) of three (3) for land disposal of biosolid sludge and other special waste to Capital Waste Services for the Rhea County Landfill under blanket agreement PA100014 and Republic Services for the Bradley County Landfill under blanket agreement PA100066, for a total amount up to $125,000.00.n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve payment to Tennessee One-Call System for wastewater underground utility location services for 2022, in the amount of $43,943.32.o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute Contract No. S-21-009-101 with CTI Engineers, Inc. for Landfill Deficiency Recommendations and Repairs to the liner, leachate, and gas collection systems at the City and Summit Landfills, in the amount of $420,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Evergreen Real Estate/Chattcuterie, LLC (804 Riverfront Parkway, Suite 110), Certificate of Compliance for a new liquor store, (District 7)? Settlement of Claim Announced by City Attorney.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.