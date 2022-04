Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER

138 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BEAN, EDGAR BRYAN

3407 HARTFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II



BOEDECKER, TINA ELZADA

2 LAKE HOLLOW LN ELMWOOD, 38560

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADBLETT, JESSE ARTHEL

1525 OLD RINGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC



BRALEY, SAVANNAH RENEE

9819 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, BILLY GEORGE

425 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN

3252 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHUBB, JASON LEBRON

211 HAMBURG RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS4821 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COX, ROBERT BRIAN1302 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDAVIS, BRADLEY PAUL7734 CAMALOT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORSPEEDINGDELANEY, MARTEL JARON220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDEVLIN, PATRICK RYAN8342 KAYLA ROSE CIR OOLTEWAH, 373635301Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSEDWARDS, DEMETRIUS DIWAYNE8409 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONELLISON, ANGELA DENISE2611 E. 17TH ST APT. 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ENGEL, EVAN JACOB203 VALLEY VIEW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS410 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GLOVER, ROY2105 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEGREEN, TAMMY RENA2235 E. 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARTLEY, JORDAN REED207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, NATHANIEL NMN3695 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SJONES, LESLIE TERRELL358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH II COCAINEDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUISIMPLE POSSESSIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONKATAFIAS, TIMOTHY NICHOLAS1904 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENDRICK, COLIN BRYC3252 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191528Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR419 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112706Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOPEZ-MANUEL, NELVIN CECILIOSHALLOWFORD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENTVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWMCDONALD, MATTHEW JARED8047 ROSEMERE WAY CHATTANOOGAQ, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA2007 WELCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCKINNEY, CRYSTAL ANN1728 EAGLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLER, MELANIE DAWN3520 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)MONTGOMERY, DECHELLE CIARRA1703 14TH COURT SCENIC CITY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARNIXON, ZOE ANN3505 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON2104 SIMS ST Chattanooga, 374063910Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPATEL, CHIRAG SEVA900 STRATFORD CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, CURTIS LAMAR1306 PRESTON STREET CHATTANOOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POSADAS PAZ, MARCELINO4716 SABRINA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLERAPER, ROBERT DEAN1409 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE2114 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041452Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEROBLES, CARLOS RODOLFO2302 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063533Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSANDERS, GRACIE L1770 URBAN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37504Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL131 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMMONS, CHARLES DANIEL701 COUNTY ROAD 819 CULLMAN, 35057Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ930 ATLANTIC AVE KNOXVILLE, 379173703Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, CHAD DEWAYNE969 SIMGOOWIN RD MCDOWELL, 37353Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMPSON, STEPHANIE MARIE102 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415201Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)TRAVIS, JAMES WOODROW109 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 373435078Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 374216904Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVINSON, TAIZON SHYHEED3526 WILLIAM BURG CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALDROP, DANIEL LEE6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleTHEFT UNDER 1,000WEBBER, TRENT P5800 CENTRAL AVE PIKE KNOXVILLE, 379122634Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE