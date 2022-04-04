 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Belinda Lopez Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Her Husband On I-75

Monday, April 4, 2022
Belinda Lopez
Belinda Lopez

A Catoosa County jury has convicted Belinda Lopez on all counts for the murder of her husband after a four-day trial before Chief Judge Kristina Cook Graham. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Ms. Lopez, 43, was convicted of one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, after less than three hours of deliberations by the jury.

During the early morning hours of March 1, 2020, Belinda Lopez, her husband Noel, and Angelica Juarez, a friend of Ms. Lopez, were traveling to their home in Dalton after leaving a night club in Chattanooga.

While on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County an argument between the couple began sending Ms. Lopez into a violent rage where she attacked her husband by scratching his face and upper body, striking him above the right eye with the gun and eventually firing a single shot the went through his skull and exited the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest in the middle lane of I-75 just south of exit 345 in Ringgold.

At approximately 2:55 a.m., Belinda Lopez called 911 and the interstate was shut down for several hours while investigators with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department investigated the scene.

Evidence presented at trial showed that after killing her husband, Ms. Lopez put the gun in the vehicle's center console and attempted to move the victim’s body in a failed attempt to flee the scene. As established by nearby security cameras, these actions resulted in delay of over three minutes from the time he was shot until the time that Ms. Lopez called 911.

DA Chris Arnt said, "During three different interviews, Ms. Lopez gave contradictory and inconsistent statements to investigators about what occurred that evening. Evidence was also presented showing that Lopez had a long history of domestic assault against her husband. This included Ms. Lopez’s own recorded statements where she admitted that she would frequently leave visible scratches on Noel’s face, that he often went to work with scratches all over his face, and the testimony of a Georgia State Trooper who encountered the couple a year prior in an eerily similar situation on the side of I75 where the trooper noticed Noel had fresh and healing injuries to his face and Ms. Lopez had none."

The case was presented to the jury by Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe and Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh with the assistance of Victim Advocate Ashely Nicholson who spent countless hours communicating with Noel's large family and other witnesses in the case. Lead investigator Detective Tim Busby along with Detective Daniel Thacker, and Detective Chris Lyons and other members of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s office gathered over 150 pieces of evidence and conducted multiple hours of interviews.

DA  Arnt pointed out the hard work put into the case by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office. “What you see in court is the result of hundreds of hours of investigation and preparation. The Sheriff’s department conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into this case. Our team worked hard to prepare and present a compelling case to the jury that enabled them to see through the defendant’s web of lies and find the truth. We are pleased with the verdict and that Noel’s and his family have received justice in this case and his murderer has been held accountable for her heinous actions.”

A representative for Noel Lopez’s extensive family and friends stated, "On March 1st 2020 our family received the worst news any family could ever receive. Our loved one Noel was no longer with us. That day our lives completely changed and we have been in a state of grief ever since.

"We lost our brother, son, uncle and friend. Noel was full of life and did not deserve to go in such an abrupt and heinous way. Noel was a young man who radiated a desire to live, to improve day by day but without missing the opportunity to offer help to whoever asked for it.

"We believe that the judicial result obtained last week brings the justice that Noel deserved while offering some closure to all those who loved him and have suffered his loss.

"For that reason, we would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of all those who have contributed to achieving this sentence.

"First of all, we would like to thank attorneys David Wolfe, Kevin Baugh, Chris Arnt and their entire team for their hard work towards fighting for Noel in court and for the constant communication and kindness shared with us throughout the process.

"Secondly, we would also like to thank detective Tim Busby, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s office and GBI for diligently collecting the evidence and piecing the case together. And lastly, the jury for all the hours spent reviewing the evidence and declaring her guilty on all five counts.

"Our family will continue to mourn Noel’s loss but hold the beautiful memories created with him close to our hearts. His life will forever live in our memories."


April 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

April 4, 2022

3 Minors Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Stolen Vehicle Ends In Fiery Crash


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABBOTT, SHANE ROBERT 6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to ... (click for more)

Three minors were arrested and a woman, 18, was hospitalized after they led Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed. The chase began ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABBOTT, SHANE ROBERT 6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN 4800 BELLA VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to the awning, demanding that someone fix her front door. There were no damages but the manager wanted to make a report for her records due to the irrational behavior of the tenant. * * * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sugar Message

A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along. Luckily for us, the “advice” the Epoch ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs’ Reagan Armour Named SoCon Player Of The Week

Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon. Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC’s series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore ... (click for more)

College Baseball And Softball Roundup

UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors