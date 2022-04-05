Police Blotter: Police Try Twice To Stop Stolen Vehicle; Woman Getting Eyelashes Glued On Goes To ER

While patrolling East 23rd Street, an officer saw a black Kia Soul with the vehicle's lights turned off. The officer pulled behind the vehicle near East 23rd and 4th Avenue. The vehicle made a right turn onto I-24 westbound and the officer initiated a traffic stop with emergency equipment. The vehicle pulled over at I-24 westbound near mile marker 180.8. Dispatch ran the tag on the vehicle which came back as stolen. When the officer exited the patrol vehicle and began approaching the suspect vehicle, the vehicle fled. The officer was able to observe the driver was a white male with scruffy facial hair. The officer turned the lights off due to not being able to pursue the vehicle and exited I-24 westbound at the 180A exit. The officer drove back towards East 23rd Street to patrol the area again and observed the suspect vehicle traveling east on East 23rd Street, however the car's lights were turned on at this point. The suspect vehicle turned into Harry’s at 2301 4th Ave. and the officer followed without lights turned on. The suspect saw the police vehicle and began to leave the parking lot. The officer initiated another traffic stop with emergency equipment and the car turned onto 4th Avenue and then back onto I-24 westbound. Again, the officer turned lights off due to not being able to pursue the vehicle and exited I-24 westbound at 180A.

* * *

A woman told police while she was at Greenway Farms Park at 5051 Gann Store Road someone broke the right-side front window of her 2019 Toyota Highlander and stole her purse. Her purse was on the front passenger seat when it was taken. Her Apple Mastercard was used at Walmart for $500.

* * *

An employee of Sam’s Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. told police she wanted to report a suspicious person. She said she has seen the same man loitering inside the store on several occasions this month. He hasn't spoken to her but appears to be watching her. He was described as a black male, in his mid 40's, wearing a hat and a reflective vest. The management at Sam's Club wishes to trespass this man if contact is made with him.

* * *

A man told police someone stole a Stihl leaf blower from the trunk of his work vehicle while it was parked on Lawrence Road. He was unable to provide any suspect description.

* * *

An officer conducted a wellness check at 2145 Chestnut St. where a person said an RV was parked under the interstate and hadn't moved from that location for quite a while. The person simply wished to make sure that the owner was alright. Police checked the area of the RV and attempted to make contact with anyone inside. No one seemed to be inside the RV and nothing appeared awry inside.

* * *

A woman on Walnut Street said she noticed her vehicle had front, left-side damage. She didn’t witness how the damage was done.

* * *

A man told police he was in a disorder with another man in the parking lot of 6237 Vance Road. He said the argument was about the other man’s dog not being on a leash. The man called the police and the other man went into a business nearby. He said the man left prior to police arrival in a silver BMW 325I, displaying a Tennessee tag that is actually registered to a FJ Cruiser and not a BMW. The man only wanted the other man removed from the property and was already gone prior to police arrival.

* * *

An officer spoke with a man panhandling at the intersection of North Access Road and Hixson Pike. The man is homeless and sleeps in the area although he uses the Community Kitchen at 727 East 11th St. as his home address. He has been told to move along before but continues to return. He was given the option to leave freely, which he did.

* * *

A woman said while walking around Marshall’s at 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd. she received a call. She answered to ask that her number be added to the do not call list. It seemed to be a robo call and was instructed to press 1. When she did, a female answered who started cussing her and made threats to kill her niece who was crying in the background. She searched the number on the internet and found it listed to a Fajar Sumikci. She has since blocked the number. Police suggested that she also report this to her cellular service which is AT&T.

* * *

A woman called police and said sometime during the night, a vehicle ran over the fence at the corner of Industry Drive and Volunteer Drive. She thinks it had to be a large tractor trailer making the turn onto Industry Drive. It will cost about $2,000 to repair the fence. This has happened at this corner before.

* * *

A woman said she was at a nail salon on Brainerd Road having eyelashes glued on. She said the owner accidentally dropped glue in her left eye. As a result, she had to go to the emergency room for treatment. She says she needs a police report for her insurance to pay the ER charges.