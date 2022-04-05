 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 52.0°F   rain fog/mist and breezy   Rain Fog/Mist and Breezy

Dayton Approves Outlay Of $15 Million In Bonds For Sewer System

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The City of Dayton voted to approve authorizing issuance of Obligation Bonds not to exceed $15,000,000 for completion of the new sewer plant which Mayor Hurley Marsh says is at capacity at this time. 

The city is also applying to get State Revolving Loan Fund money to help with the project as well.

City Manager Tommy Solomon said the total cost of the project stands at near $35 million dollars.  

Mayor Marsh said, “We have no choice in this matter, but to do it we are currently at capacity in the system right now.” 

Dayton has been in progress of working on the sewer system for the most part of last year.  

Heated discussion occurred on the contract with Rhea County Community Center (RC3) Executive Director Cindy Horton and members of the City Council over the contract the city has with the sports organization for use of the buildings on 4th avenue. 

Vice Mayor Steven Randolph started the discussion by pointing out that RC3 need to share some more of the financial burden for using the buildings. 

“What you now pay does not cover what the city is losing in depreciation of the building and the utility costs. According to our insurance company the value of the building is around 1.6 million to replace it," Vice Mayor Randolph said. 

Ms. Horton empathically stated that RC3 is a non-profit organization and the money it collects for fees goes back into the program and scholarships that it provides. She said that some 540 kids currently are playing sports at what was the site of the old Rhea Central School Gymnasium.  

Vice Mayor Randolph said the city wants to contribute to the program but, “RC3 needs to bear some of the charges that the city is currently getting for the building.” 

Ms. Horton said she was figuring to budget up to $800 for utilities for the building.  

Councilman Billy Graham requested that RC3 look at having one of the city council members on the board of directors, possibly as just an informative position in the future. 

The board agreed to pass contract consideration until the next meeting to allow Ms. Horton to get input from her board. 

“We want to help {RC3] but the board is responsible also to the City and the citizens of Dayton. We take a $50,000 a year hit, so $1,300 a month is not bad for RC3 to pay,” said Vice Mayor Randolph. 

“You have been good stewards of the property and you have a good program,” added Vice Mayor Randolph. 

Questions arose over the application of Michael Wilkerson for a on-premises beer license for his new restaurant, Hooksie’s Seafood and BBQ, which is located on Richland Street in Dayton. 

Dan Fry, building inspector, said he didn’t know if he could approve the building as a restaurant.  

“It was already started building when I came to work at the city. I cannot find where there ever was a building permit or any electrical inspection of the building, and there is not a fire department inspection either,” said Mr. Fry. 

City Attorney Susan Arnold said that she would like to have the matter passed to next month to allow Mr. Fry to look into it. 

No one appeared to object to the city granting a beer license to Wilkerson at the 5:30 p.m. public hearing on the matter. 

City Manager Tommy Solomon brought the council up to date on the Blueberry Hill Road Improvement Project with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.  

TDOT requested the city to submit an additional $6,425 to the state for their share of the project. 

“I talked to TDOT and told them that I had already submitted our share of the project. They came back to me and said this was an additional increase in the project because paving costs have doubled since the project was awarded,” said Mr. Solomon. 

Councilman Doss pointed out, “I hope all the people complaining about us not paving potholes see this. This cost of paving is becoming astronomical.”


Police Blotter: Police Try Twice To Stop Stolen Vehicle; Woman Getting Eyelashes Glued On Goes To ER

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

