Rep. Fleischmann Gives Opening Statement For U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services Budget Request

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Ranking Member Fleischmann’s Opening Statement for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services F.Y. 23 Budget Request

The Homeland Security Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday held a hearing to review the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Fiscal Year 2023 budget request. The opening statement given by U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee, is below.

“Thank you, Madam Chairwoman Roybal Allard. I really appreciate all your efforts and hard work as the chair of this Subcommittee, and I sincerely look forward to working with you and partnering with you as we begin our work on the FY 23 process.

"Welcome, Director Jaddou. I thank you for joining us today.

“As we examine the U.S.C.I.S. budget request, I am deeply concerned about some of the most recent border security and immigration actions by this Administration and what they portend for the future. U.S.C.I.S. officers have a front-row seat to the border crisis that has been unfolding over the last 18 months. We have a record number of migrants crossing our borders illicitly, many of whom claim fear of persecution or torture should they return to their home countries.

“I do not doubt there are many well-founded claims, but there are false ones, too. It is well documented that migrants are coached on what to say by the cartels to maximize their chance of staying in this country. The job of U.S.C.I.S. officers is to make hard calls and separate legitimate from illegitimate claims – and that is no easy task. With the Title 42 public health authority being lifted next month, I fear the surge that follows will completely overwhelm our border security and immigration capabilities. Managing the chaos from this unforced error will be a full-time job.

“As we turn to the U.S.C.I.S. budget request, once again, we see that the Administration proposes a nearly $500 million increase in appropriated dollars to address the growing number of applications waiting for a response. Backlogs are not a new development; rather, they have existed for quite some time and grow daily.

“The fundamental problem with supplementing the agency’s budget with appropriated dollars is that U.S.C.I.S. is designed to be a fee-funded agency and was never intended to be reliant on taxpayer funds except for a few programs like E-Verify. We should be very cautious about shifting the burden of these immigration services away from the individual fee payers. The remedy, in the event of a deficit, is simple - exercise the authority provided for in the law and set the fees at a level that will ensure recovery of the full costs for providing all such services.

“U.S.C.I.S’. budget proposal calls for $375 million for roughly 2,000 more asylum officers, in part to implement the Administration’s ill-advised Asylum Officer rule. Under the guise of expediting asylum claims, the Administration proposes to have U.S.C.I.S. Officers do the work of immigration judges and adjudicate these claims. This non-adversarial process is fundamentally flawed and will result in additional layers of appeals, lengthier adjudication timelines, and ultimately an increased backlog.

“In the middle of the border crisis, the president’s budget proposes to hire nearly seven times more asylum officers to manage this policy-driven crisis than Border Patrol agents, who work to prevent it in the first place.

“I look forward to hearing how you intend to address the current backlog and the potential surge stemming from the removal of Title 42 authority, and I thank you for coming before us today.

“Madam Chairwoman, I yield back, and I thank you.”

 


April 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

April 6, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

April 6, 2022

Hamilton County Schools Dismisses 2 Hours Early Wednesday


A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury True Bills: 313269 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/06/2022 313269 2 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR ... (click for more)

Due to severe weather, Hamilton County Schools will dismiss two hours early Wednesday. Buses will run accordingly. SACC will not be open this afternoon, and all after-school activities ... (click for more)



Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Masters Begins

I am not among those who feverishly await Tiger Woods’ “game time” decision. He claims he wants to play but whatever; The Masters Golf Tournament will be just fine either way when it begins early tomorrow morning. In the years I was a sportswriter I covered 25 Masters, spending a week in Augusta every April, and while the names and the faces change, the tournament itself is as pure ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Malachi Smith To Enter NBA Draft

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball star point guard Malachi Smith will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility after announcing his intentions on Tuesday. Smith tests the NBA Draft waters for the second straight off-season after going through the workout and scout feedback process last year. He will leave Chattanooga as one of the most accomplished ... (click for more)

Mocs' Zalewska Wins Brickyard Collegiate

Weather could not dampen the spirits of Chattanooga Mocs junior Dorota Zalewska. She earned her second career win after impending weather caused the overnight cancellation of today’s final of the Brickyard Collegiate. It was a good Monday for Zalewska with rounds of 68 and 74 giving her a total of 2-under 142. That was one better than a trio of golfers at 1 under including ... (click for more)


