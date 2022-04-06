 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Lookout Judge Flossie Weill Picks Up For Re-Election; Larry Ables May Be Sessions Judge Contender

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Judge Flossie Weill has picked up qualifying papers for re-election. She has been the town judge since 2016.

The filing deadline is Thursday at noon.

Attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger announced on Tuesday that she is running for the seat. She is the only candidate to qualify thus far.

Lookout Mountain, Tn., by long custom, seeks to avoid contested elections. However, there may be at least two contested races this year, including the judge race.

Commissioners routinely agree among themselves which five candidates will be on the ballot. But six potential candidates have picked up papers. They include Commissioners Jim Bentley, Walker Jones, David Paschall and Brooke Pippinger. Frank Schriner is the other commissioner currently. Commissioners Bentley, Jones and Paschall have qualified. Others who have picked up include William Valadez and Karen Leavengood. Mr. Valadez has qualified.

In General Sessions Court, attorney Larry Ables has picked up for a possible race against Judge Gerald Webb.

Earlier, attorney Blake Gilbert picked up for the Division 4 seat held by Lila Statom.

David Schmidt, a longtime prosecutor assigned to General Sessions Court, picked up for Division 2, where Judge Alex McVeagh presides. Attorney Caldwell Huckabay qualified earlier.

Attorneys Gilbert and Schmidt did not qualify on Wednesday.

Judges Gary Starnes and Christie Mahn Sell are still unopposed.

Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley, Red Bank Judge Johnny Houston and Signal Mountain Judge Gary Humble have all qualified to run again and have no opposition.


April 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

April 6, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury True Bills: 313269 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/06/2022 313269 2 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and nothing else. The only people outside were the woman and the officer. * * * A woman told police she has been leaving her car parked at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. with a "For Sale" ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Masters Begins

I am not among those who feverishly await Tiger Woods’ “game time” decision. He claims he wants to play but whatever; The Masters Golf Tournament will be just fine either way when it begins early tomorrow morning. In the years I was a sportswriter I covered 25 Masters, spending a week in Augusta every April, and while the names and the faces change, the tournament itself is as pure ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Coaches Make First Public Appearance

On the left side was women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie. On the right side of the row of chairs was men’s coach Dan Earl. And UTC’s administration and fans hope there are plenty of wins, conference titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament in front of both of their Chattanooga careers. UTC’s athletic director thanked every facet of the athletics department for their role in bringing ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Volkswagen as Premier Kit Sponsor for 2022

Two iconic Chattanooga brands, better together. Chattanooga FC is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Volkswagen Group of America that will electrify supporters from their neighborhood pitches all the way to Fort Finley. “Not only will VW’s iconic logo return to the front of all CFC jerseys, but Volkswagen will work with us to provide more opportunities for women in soccer, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors