Lookout Judge Flossie Weill Picks Up For Re-Election; Larry Ables May Be Sessions Judge Contender

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Judge Flossie Weill has picked up qualifying papers for re-election. She has been the town judge since 2016.

The filing deadline is Thursday at noon.

Attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger announced on Tuesday that she is running for the seat. She is the only candidate to qualify thus far.

Lookout Mountain, Tn., by long custom, seeks to avoid contested elections. However, there may be at least two contested races this year, including the judge race.

Commissioners routinely agree among themselves which five candidates will be on the ballot. But six potential candidates have picked up papers. They include Commissioners Jim Bentley, Walker Jones, David Paschall and Brooke Pippinger. Frank Schriner is the other commissioner currently. Commissioners Bentley, Jones and Paschall have qualified. Others who have picked up include William Valadez and Karen Leavengood. Mr. Valadez has qualified.

In General Sessions Court, attorney Larry Ables has picked up for a possible race against Judge Gerald Webb.

Earlier, attorney Blake Gilbert picked up for the Division 4 seat held by Lila Statom.

David Schmidt, a longtime prosecutor assigned to General Sessions Court, picked up for Division 2, where Judge Alex McVeagh presides. Attorney Caldwell Huckabay qualified earlier.

Attorneys Gilbert and Schmidt did not qualify on Wednesday.

Judges Gary Starnes and Christie Mahn Sell are still unopposed.

Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley, Red Bank Judge Johnny Houston and Signal Mountain Judge Gary Humble have all qualified to run again and have no opposition.